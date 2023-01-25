ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio visits Los Angeles after James’ 46-point game

San Antonio Spurs (14-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-26, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 243

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the San Antonio Spurs after LeBron James scored 46 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers have gone 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 56.6 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 17.2.

The Spurs are 5-26 against conference opponents. San Antonio averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 4-13 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 143-138 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. James led the Lakers with 39 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 29.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Johnson is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.5 points. Tre Jones is averaging 14.8 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 121.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 118.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

