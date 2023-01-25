ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
Wizards Ready For Life Without Porzingis For Two Weeks

Kristaps Porzingis may have been playing his best basketball this season. In fact, we were finally getting The Unicorn vibes and version of him that we saw in New York with the Knicks. He has been healthy all season for the first time in a long time. However, he recently sprained his ankle which will sideline him for the next two weeks. How will the Wizards fair without KP vs. the Dallas Mavericks?
Nets could make 3 notable veteran players available in trade?

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten their act together on the court and could be looking to improve ahead of the trade deadline. They don’t have a lot of draft picks to offer other teams in exchange for potential trade additions, but they do have some veteran rotation players they could dangle. In a story published... The post Nets could make 3 notable veteran players available in trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
