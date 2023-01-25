Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Knicks, Suns, Spurs Could Engage In Massive 3-Team Trade
With just over two weeks remaining until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up. There are plenty of teams that will use the next few days to evaluate if they should be buyers or sellers and make their moves based on that. There are already a...
Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
sportszion.com
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Which NBA team has LeBron scored the most points against?
There’s not many better duos than LeBron James and points. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is looking to enter the history books yet again very soon: the league’s all-time scoring record. He’s on pace to eclipse Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 38,387 record sometime before the All-Star Weekend...
CBS Sports
Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter
Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets - NBA (1/26/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
A few days removed from a one-sided loss, the Detroit Pistons get set for another matchup against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as they head to New York for a meeting with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Whether it be them trying to get back...
Yardbarker
Wizards Ready For Life Without Porzingis For Two Weeks
Kristaps Porzingis may have been playing his best basketball this season. In fact, we were finally getting The Unicorn vibes and version of him that we saw in New York with the Knicks. He has been healthy all season for the first time in a long time. However, he recently sprained his ankle which will sideline him for the next two weeks. How will the Wizards fair without KP vs. the Dallas Mavericks?
CBS Sports
Rockets vs. Wizards live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Houston Rockets may be playing at home again Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Nets could make 3 notable veteran players available in trade?
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten their act together on the court and could be looking to improve ahead of the trade deadline. They don’t have a lot of draft picks to offer other teams in exchange for potential trade additions, but they do have some veteran rotation players they could dangle. In a story published... The post Nets could make 3 notable veteran players available in trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
