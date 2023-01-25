Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
Anthony Gordon ‘tells Everton he doesn’t want to return to club’ in bid to force through £55m transfer to Newcastle
ANTHONY GORDON has told Everton he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force a transfer away, according to reports. The winger is wanted by Newcastle, who are in talks with the Toffees over a potential deal. The Daily Mail report that the Toon could...
Marcelo Bielsa ‘flies into London for talks to become Everton boss’ replacing sacked Spygate rival Frank Lampard
MARCELO BIELSA has flown to London for talks with Everton over the vacant manager's job, according to reports. The struggling Toffees sacked Frank Lampard on Monday. He was relieved of his duties at around 2.30pm - but it took the Toffees almost six hours to confirm his exit. Former Leeds...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter set to axe three top stars in January transfer window cull as squad overhaul continues
CHELSEA manager Graham Potter is set to sell three star players this month as he looks to re-build the squad, according to reports. The ex-Brighton boss is open to getting rid of several underperforming members of the squad, with the team languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table.
Marcelo Bielsa to TURN DOWN Everton as he demands huge £6m wages to save club from drop after Lampard sacking
FARHAD MOSHIRI will have to up his pay offer to Marcelo Bielsa if he is to have any chance of making the Argentinian his new boss. For the managerial guru is understood to have told Everton that he wanted at least as much as the £6million he was paid during his three and a half years in charge of Leeds United.
Chelsea legend and Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes Premier League title prediction… and reveals Arsenal fears
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed who he believes will win the Premier League this season. And despite their five-point advantage over Manchester City, he believes the Gunners will eventually be chased down by the champions. Hasselbaink, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Mikel Arteta's...
Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto
Chelsea's priority for the rest of January is to secure the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new deal for Chelsea star and possible contract termination
Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Thiago Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack. Romano says the Blues are in talks over a new contract for veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva, who remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge. As well as that, Chelsea could...
Yardbarker
Agents offer Newcastle winger to Milan in €30m+ deal – the situation
The agents of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin have offered their client to AC Milan, according to a report. Gianluca Di Marzio reported live on Sky (via MilanNews) last night that the latest name proposed to the Rossoneri management is Saint-Maximin, a player who is currently struggling for playing time at Newcastle United given the emergence of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
Yardbarker
Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley explains how he ended up front and centre for the 2004-05 Premier League trophy lift
The former Chelsea keeper also explains an incredible gesture made by captain John Terry for his work that season
Yardbarker
Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international
Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...
BBC
James Bree: Southampton sign Luton defender on three-and-a-half-year deal
Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old left Aston Villa for Luton in 2019, where he played under current Saints boss Nathan Jones. He is Southampton's third signing of the January window, after the arrivals of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz. "I'm...
Comments / 0