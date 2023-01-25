ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Agents offer Newcastle winger to Milan in €30m+ deal – the situation

The agents of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin have offered their client to AC Milan, according to a report. Gianluca Di Marzio reported live on Sky (via MilanNews) last night that the latest name proposed to the Rossoneri management is Saint-Maximin, a player who is currently struggling for playing time at Newcastle United given the emergence of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...
James Bree: Southampton sign Luton defender on three-and-a-half-year deal

Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old left Aston Villa for Luton in 2019, where he played under current Saints boss Nathan Jones. He is Southampton's third signing of the January window, after the arrivals of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz. "I'm...

