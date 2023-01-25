Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham COMPLETE Danjuma loan deal while closing in on Porro, Liverpool ‘lead’ Bellingham race
TOTTENHAM have successfully completed the loan deal of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. The Dutchman was expected to sign for Everton until Spurs swooped in and hijacked the move. And the North London outfit don't seem to be finished just yet as they are closing in on the signing of Sporting...
Yardbarker
PSG Only Have €10-15M To Invest In Move For Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar This Month, French Media Report
Paris Saint-Germain would only have around €10-15 million to spend on a potential move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar during the January transfer window. This according to French news outlet Le Parisien, via FCInterNews, who report that the French champions are prioritizing a signing to reinforce in attacking areas and so are not likely to move for the Slovakian.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Yardbarker
Agents offer Newcastle winger to Milan in €30m+ deal – the situation
The agents of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin have offered their client to AC Milan, according to a report. Gianluca Di Marzio reported live on Sky (via MilanNews) last night that the latest name proposed to the Rossoneri management is Saint-Maximin, a player who is currently struggling for playing time at Newcastle United given the emergence of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
AC Milan prepare loan transfer offer for Saint-Maximin with frustrated Newcastle ace having not started since August
AC MILAN are preparing a loan move for out of favour Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports. The 25-year-old is a fan favourite at St James' Park. However, he has found game time hard to come by this season, only playing 631 minutes of football. In fact, his last...
Yardbarker
Reggina President Marcello Cardona: “Happy That We’ve Allowed Inter Milan Midfielder Giovanni Fabbian To Grow On Loan”
Reggina President Marcello Cardona is happy with the fact that his club has provided the right environment in which to grow in the senior professional game for Inter midfielder Giovanni Fabbian. Speaking to reporters, via FCInterNews, the Reggina President emphasized that he sees it as a positive to have a...
Yardbarker
Gianluca Di Marzio: “Hakan Calhanoglu Very Close To Extending Inter Milan Contract”
Inter are close to extending the contract of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, having already reached an agreement with wingback Matteo Darmian on a new deal. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air this evening via FCInter1908 that the Nerazzurri are closing in on a new deal for the 28-year-old, following negotiations with Darmian which are all but done.
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Yardbarker
Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light
Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield. The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
Yardbarker
Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa keen to hear from Liverpool
Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa is keen to hear from Liverpool. That's according to Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio. A number of the Old Lady's star players have been linked with a move away from the Turin club after they were slapped with a 15-point points deduction by the Italian FA following investigation into financial dealings.
Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Malo Gusto
The Blues are said to have agreed personal terms with the player as they look to wrap up a deal before Tuesday's deadline.
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes Pulls The Strings At Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes is an incredibly key player to Manchester United's squad and has been since the day he arrived. The Portuguese international has hundreds of goal contributions since joining the Red Devils. His breakout seasons were during his first two campaigns and while some people try and suggest he's 'fallen...
