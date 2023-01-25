Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield. The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.

1 DAY AGO