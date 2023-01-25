ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
FOX Sports

Barcelona's and Sevilla's women's team disqualified in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams were disqualified from the Copa de la Reina on Tuesday for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16. The competition’s committee of the Spanish soccer federation ruled in favor of the complaints made by Osasuna and Villarreal, which will advance to the last eight instead of Barcelona and Sevilla.
Yardbarker

Agents offer Newcastle winger to Milan in €30m+ deal – the situation

The agents of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin have offered their client to AC Milan, according to a report. Gianluca Di Marzio reported live on Sky (via MilanNews) last night that the latest name proposed to the Rossoneri management is Saint-Maximin, a player who is currently struggling for playing time at Newcastle United given the emergence of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
Yardbarker

Gianluca Di Marzio: “Hakan Calhanoglu Very Close To Extending Inter Milan Contract”

Inter are close to extending the contract of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, having already reached an agreement with wingback Matteo Darmian on a new deal. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air this evening via FCInter1908 that the Nerazzurri are closing in on a new deal for the 28-year-old, following negotiations with Darmian which are all but done.
FOX Sports

AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio

ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”

Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.

