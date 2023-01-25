Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
“We would like to have him” Saudi football chief reacts to talk of Lionel Messi being reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo amid $300M transfer deal
Cristiano Ronaldo has shown a path to the Saudi Arabian clubs to snatch the biggest superstars into their league following his mega-deal with Al Nassr FC and reports suggested that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Middle East. Al Hilal expressed their desire to sign the World...
Should Brazil break with tradition and hire a European coach to win elusive sixth World Cup?
All five of Brazil's World Cup titles have been won by a native coach. Should the team look beyond their borders to break a two-decade drought?
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Saudi league planning for Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain
Could Lionel Messi be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest.
Barcelona's and Sevilla's women's team disqualified in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams were disqualified from the Copa de la Reina on Tuesday for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16. The competition’s committee of the Spanish soccer federation ruled in favor of the complaints made by Osasuna and Villarreal, which will advance to the last eight instead of Barcelona and Sevilla.
Reggina President Marcello Cardona: “Happy That We’ve Allowed Inter Milan Midfielder Giovanni Fabbian To Grow On Loan”
Reggina President Marcello Cardona is happy with the fact that his club has provided the right environment in which to grow in the senior professional game for Inter midfielder Giovanni Fabbian. Speaking to reporters, via FCInterNews, the Reggina President emphasized that he sees it as a positive to have a...
AC Milan prepare loan transfer offer for Saint-Maximin with frustrated Newcastle ace having not started since August
AC MILAN are preparing a loan move for out of favour Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports. The 25-year-old is a fan favourite at St James' Park. However, he has found game time hard to come by this season, only playing 631 minutes of football. In fact, his last...
Agents offer Newcastle winger to Milan in €30m+ deal – the situation
The agents of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin have offered their client to AC Milan, according to a report. Gianluca Di Marzio reported live on Sky (via MilanNews) last night that the latest name proposed to the Rossoneri management is Saint-Maximin, a player who is currently struggling for playing time at Newcastle United given the emergence of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
Gianluca Di Marzio: “Hakan Calhanoglu Very Close To Extending Inter Milan Contract”
Inter are close to extending the contract of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, having already reached an agreement with wingback Matteo Darmian on a new deal. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air this evening via FCInter1908 that the Nerazzurri are closing in on a new deal for the 28-year-old, following negotiations with Darmian which are all but done.
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
Italian Journalist Fabio Ravezzani: “Was Told Inter Milan Only Signed Raoul Bellanova To Prepare For Bremer Signing As Both Players Have Same Agent”
Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that the only reason that Inter signed Cagliari wingback Raoul Bellanova was because they also wanted to sign Bremer from Torino. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, via FCInter1908, Ravezzani claimed that as he understands it, the fact that Bellanova and Bremer share an agent was a key factor in the Nerazzurri’s decision to sign Bellanova.
