Inter are close to extending the contract of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, having already reached an agreement with wingback Matteo Darmian on a new deal. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air this evening via FCInter1908 that the Nerazzurri are closing in on a new deal for the 28-year-old, following negotiations with Darmian which are all but done.

12 HOURS AGO