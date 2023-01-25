ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
chatsports.com

Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager

Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Yardbarker

Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Yardbarker

Predicted Manchester United XI vs Reading: Ten Hag to make 5 changes

Erik ten Hag will want to ensure Manchester United are still fighting on all fronts by the end of this week. After beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, the Red Devils are on the verge of returning to Wembley, but there’s still a lot of football to be played in the FA Cup.
Yardbarker

Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City

Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Yardbarker

Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana

Everton are in a crisis at the moment in every meaning of the word, and it would be no surprise if some of their players started to look for the exit door for the sake of their careers. Anthony Gordon already seems to be doing that as he closes in...
The Independent

Liverpool reward teenage star Stefan Bajcetic with new long-term deal

Liverpool have given teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic a four-and-a-half year contract to reward him for his progress this season.Bajcetic, who was signed from Celta Vigo for €250,000 in 2020, was preferred to Fabinho for Saturday’s draw against Chelsea and scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa.The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances this season and has been a regular in the squad, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”Bajcetic’s deal is in line with Liverpool’s policy of rewarding young players who have impressed with pay rises and long-term contracts.more to follow... Read More Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic rewarded with new four-year dealStefan Bajcetic makes admission about his rapid rise at Liverpool

