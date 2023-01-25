Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
chatsports.com
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Rashford Incredible Solo Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and has added yet another goal for his tally this season. Manchester United have taken the lead vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final. Rashford has once again scored an incredible solo effort, a great run from his own...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Yardbarker
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Anthony Gordon ‘tells Everton he doesn’t want to return to club’ in bid to force through £55m transfer to Newcastle
ANTHONY GORDON has told Everton he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force a transfer away, according to reports. The winger is wanted by Newcastle, who are in talks with the Toffees over a potential deal. The Daily Mail report that the Toon could...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
sportszion.com
“He can do better” Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag seeks more effort from his Brazilian star forward
Manchester United makes things happening at the Theatre of Dreams upon the arrival of Eric Ten Hag as the Dutchman has provided some stability between the attack and defense. The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax back in September which cost them more than $85 million and the Brazilian is a key to the success of the Ten Hag playing system.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new deal for Chelsea star and possible contract termination
Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Thiago Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack. Romano says the Blues are in talks over a new contract for veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva, who remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge. As well as that, Chelsea could...
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Reading: Ten Hag to make 5 changes
Erik ten Hag will want to ensure Manchester United are still fighting on all fronts by the end of this week. After beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, the Red Devils are on the verge of returning to Wembley, but there’s still a lot of football to be played in the FA Cup.
Man Utd and Chelsea transfer blow as Lyon president confirms Malo Gusto will STAY at French club
MALO GUSTO will stay at Lyon despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. The two teams have been battling it out for the right-back and had hoped to complete a deal this month. Chelsea reportedly agreed personal terms with the youngster but Lyon denied...
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Yardbarker
Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international
Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana
Everton are in a crisis at the moment in every meaning of the word, and it would be no surprise if some of their players started to look for the exit door for the sake of their careers. Anthony Gordon already seems to be doing that as he closes in...
Liverpool reward teenage star Stefan Bajcetic with new long-term deal
Liverpool have given teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic a four-and-a-half year contract to reward him for his progress this season.Bajcetic, who was signed from Celta Vigo for €250,000 in 2020, was preferred to Fabinho for Saturday’s draw against Chelsea and scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa.The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances this season and has been a regular in the squad, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”Bajcetic’s deal is in line with Liverpool’s policy of rewarding young players who have impressed with pay rises and long-term contracts.more to follow... Read More Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic rewarded with new four-year dealStefan Bajcetic makes admission about his rapid rise at Liverpool
