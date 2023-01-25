North Texas music fans won't have as many places to choose from this week as three venues are each hosting two of this week's best concerts: Tulips in Fort Worth, Trees in Deep Ellum and House of Blues in Victory Park. What music fans will have to decide, however, is what music is going to get them through the week — a week that kicks off with some dream pop with Sports in Fort Worth. And if you're looking to keep the dream pop vibe going, head to Denton Friday night for Lorelei K. If you're looking for something a little bit more rustic, Jason Boland's show at Tannahill's will be entirely acoustic, The Lone Bellow will have those folk-rock vibes and most of The Nixons' show will be acoustic-driven. Those who wish to get the most bang for their buck will want to check out the NOT STOCK festival over the weekend. There's surf rock on a Monday, hip-hop on a Tuesday and for something on the harder side of the rock spectrum there are a couple of Wednesday concerts. It's enough to make you feel lost, so let this be your guide.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO