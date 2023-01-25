Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Marcelo Bielsa ‘flies into London for talks to become Everton boss’ replacing sacked Spygate rival Frank Lampard
MARCELO BIELSA has flown to London for talks with Everton over the vacant manager's job, according to reports. The struggling Toffees sacked Frank Lampard on Monday. He was relieved of his duties at around 2.30pm - but it took the Toffees almost six hours to confirm his exit. Former Leeds...
Marcelo Bielsa to TURN DOWN Everton as he demands huge £6m wages to save club from drop after Lampard sacking
FARHAD MOSHIRI will have to up his pay offer to Marcelo Bielsa if he is to have any chance of making the Argentinian his new boss. For the managerial guru is understood to have told Everton that he wanted at least as much as the £6million he was paid during his three and a half years in charge of Leeds United.
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Report: Newcastle Closing In On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton set to drop Gordon asking price
Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told the Toffees he...
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Football transfer rumours: Onana out and Arnautovic in at Everton?
Newcastle to make move for Hakim Ziyech? | João Cancelo to join Milan? | Tariq Lamptey off to Sporting?
BBC
Everton: Farhad Moshiri says Toffees are not for sale
Everton are not for sale despite supporter protests against his running of the club, says owner Farhad Moshiri. Disgruntled fans have called for Moshiri and the board of directors to resign in recent weeks with the club 19th in the Premier League. The Merseysiders have won just one of their...
‘The Situation Of Liverpool And Jude Bellingham Is Hot’ - Reliable Journalist On Potential Transfer
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is reported to be on the radar of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
Yardbarker
Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light
Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield. The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.
Yardbarker
Lampard breaks silence since Everton dismissal
Frank Lampard has spoken for the first time since his dismissal as Everton manager. The 44-year-old was dismissed on Monday by owner Farhad Moshiri after 11 months in charge and the ex-Chelsea boss admitted he was "disappointed" not to able to continue in his role. "Coming in to Everton last...
