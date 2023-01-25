ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC

Transfer news: Everton set to drop Gordon asking price

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told the Toffees he...
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC

Everton: Farhad Moshiri says Toffees are not for sale

Everton are not for sale despite supporter protests against his running of the club, says owner Farhad Moshiri. Disgruntled fans have called for Moshiri and the board of directors to resign in recent weeks with the club 19th in the Premier League. The Merseysiders have won just one of their...
Yardbarker

Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light

Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield. The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.
Yardbarker

Lampard breaks silence since Everton dismissal

Frank Lampard has spoken for the first time since his dismissal as Everton manager. The 44-year-old was dismissed on Monday by owner Farhad Moshiri after 11 months in charge and the ex-Chelsea boss admitted he was "disappointed" not to able to continue in his role. "Coming in to Everton last...

