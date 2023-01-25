ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 9

13 B
1d ago

This area of Dallas has been putting up with failed demolition and pipe dreams for years. Valley View Mall and the pit in Frisco are examples of what not to do.

Reply(2)
5
Just Me
1d ago

What about crime in that area. A nice building won't be enough. Crime rates in that area are disgustingly high.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: An East Dallas Duplex with Lots of Potential

The stately home at 6128–6130 Victor Street is “quintessential old East Dallas,” listing agent Angela Thornhill says. Built in 1936, it has that classic Tudor look: a pitched roof with decorative trim, arches, a chimney cap, covered porches. There are hardwood floors, old-timey phone nooks, arches between rooms, and quaint fireplaces. It “even [has] the old hardware with the glass knocks that people really love seeing,” she says. “It takes you back in time.” It’s a historic house full of character, but unlike many homes in Dallas, it’s a duplex. And it has been since it was built.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Build-to-Rent Booms in North Texas as Urban Renters Look For More Space in The Suburbs

In the last several months, we’ve seen a two-fold increase in mortgage rates. As the Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest to mitigate inflation, the costs associated with homeownership have risen significantly. While many builders, developers, and brokers are finding it difficult to navigate this changing climate, others are taking advantage of the shift with build-to-rent residential communities.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort

Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise

Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Quimeras Opens at Arts Mission Oak Cliff With Challenging Queer Performative Art

Arts Mission Oak Cliff is a nontraditional art space, and its newest event is a prime example of its mission. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the space will host Quimeras, an interactive fashion and art presentation offering an arsenal of powerful works by young LGBTQ+ artists. These Texas newcomers are poised to be the art stars of the 2020s. The show will be co-curated by Canorra, an arts collective started in 2020 by Noel Jacquez and Alvaro Arroliga, and by native Oak Cliff artist Christopher Sonny Martinez.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals

The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things to Do, Jan. 25–31

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. The Stonewall Uprising of 1969 brought the issue of LGBTQ rights to the forefront of America's consciousness, igniting a movement that led to the advancement of LGBTQ people in many facets of life. But the movement was fueled by years of demonstrations, federal legislation and the dedication of people who fought for equality. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (300 N. Houston St.) examines the history of LGBTQ rights and pivotal moments in American history with an exhibition called Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement that will run through June 18. The grand opening is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a reception and self-guided tours at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person (free for museum members and virtual visitors on Zoom), and can be purchased online at dhhrm.org.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Find Stellar Sliders at Son of a Butcher on Lower Greenville

In a world where we’ve been conditioned to assume that bigger equals better, especially when it comes to burgers, the sliders at Son of a Butcher have a way of swiftly dispelling that notion. But don’t get it twisted. These aren’t the pint-sized sliders of White Castle or Krystal.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood

Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
MCKINNEY, TX
papercitymag.com

1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling

Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert

A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

A New Documentary Lets Joppa Preservationists Share Their Own History

As outsiders chronicled the rich cultural legacy and historic preservation efforts in the Joppa neighborhood of southern Dallas, the residents who live in the community felt like they needed to tell their own story. So community advocates commissioned documentary filmmaker Curshion Jones for a project celebrating last year’s 150th anniversary...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

New Trash, Recycling Schedule in Dallas Caused Delays and Missed Service

The rollout of Dallas’ new garbage and recycle pick-up schedule is off to a rocky start. In December, the city’s Department of Sanitation Services implemented a set of changes to address delays and make the workday shorter and more manageable for its employees. The new schedule was met with thousands of missed garbage and recycle service pick-ups throughout December and the beginning of this month.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy