Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. The Stonewall Uprising of 1969 brought the issue of LGBTQ rights to the forefront of America's consciousness, igniting a movement that led to the advancement of LGBTQ people in many facets of life. But the movement was fueled by years of demonstrations, federal legislation and the dedication of people who fought for equality. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (300 N. Houston St.) examines the history of LGBTQ rights and pivotal moments in American history with an exhibition called Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement that will run through June 18. The grand opening is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a reception and self-guided tours at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person (free for museum members and virtual visitors on Zoom), and can be purchased online at dhhrm.org.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO