Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Quimeras Opens at Arts Mission Oak Cliff With Challenging Queer Performative Art
Arts Mission Oak Cliff is a nontraditional art space, and its newest event is a prime example of its mission. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the space will host Quimeras, an interactive fashion and art presentation offering an arsenal of powerful works by young LGBTQ+ artists. These Texas newcomers are poised to be the art stars of the 2020s. The show will be co-curated by Canorra, an arts collective started in 2020 by Noel Jacquez and Alvaro Arroliga, and by native Oak Cliff artist Christopher Sonny Martinez.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort
Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
CandysDirt.com
Alex Perry, Dallas’ No. 1 Agent, Offers 2023 Real Estate Market Outlook
If there’s just one piece of guidance Alex Perry, the top real estate agent in Dallas, could offer today’s home buyers and sellers, it’s this: The national headlines about a gloomy real estate market don’t apply in Dallas. “The national news is down on real estate...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals
The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
How Dallas Chef Tiffany Derry Went From IHOP to TV Personality
To watch Tiffany Derry on high-intensity TV cooking competitions is to witness grace under pressure. On cable shows like Top Chef and Bobby’s Triple Threat, the Dallas-based chef makes it look easy—working at lightning speed, nailing each minute element of a nuanced dish, never breaking a sweat. How does someone learn to do that? Derry credits IHOP.
fox4news.com
Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth
Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Thrillist
Totally Free Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth
If you’ve got some money in your pocket, there’s a never-ending list of activities you can accomplish, but sometimes you just want a casual day without a corresponding dip in your bank account. Fortunately, Dallas-Fort Worth is teeming with free things to do, as you might expect from the fourth biggest metro area in the United States. We’ve got museums, live music, outdoor adventures, and other ways to occupy your time without breaking the bank. Point yourself in the right direction with this lineup of free and fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth.
dallasposttrib.com
OPEN MODEL AND TALENT CALL FOR AGES 16-50 THIS SATURDAY (JAN. 28) AT MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER
For the fifth year, the Center will host auditions for models, actors, singers and dancers ages 16-50; registration is free and will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. with auditions from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. DALLAS (Jan. 24, 2023) – Most people assume the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center might focus on...
Ocean Prime Offers a Prime Experience
The last time CraveDFW featuredOcean Prime we showcased thehuge Red King Crab legs that had just been flown in from Bristol Bay. As this was a few years ago, we thought it was time to head back and see how it’s keeping up with all the competing seafood spots that have opened in Dallas since that report.
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger
There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s. In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.
orlandoparkstop.com
New Details Revealed for Universal Theme Park in Texas – Universal Kids Frisco
Universal Parks & Resorts have announced that a brand new theme park is being built in Frisco, Texas—but it will be unlike any of their existing parks. This new destination will feature kid-friendly rides set within immersive lands, as well as a 300-room hotel. Thanks to some newly released...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
azlesting.com
Theme Park plans released for Frisco
Plans for a new Universal Studios theme park in our very own Dallas-Fort Worth area were released Jan. 11 by Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives. The theme park and resort hotel will be featured in Frisco, Texas, and will include attractions and developments for individuals of all ages to enjoy.
Social Media Saves the Day Raising $20K For Black Bookstore Owner Facing Eviction
When it comes to helping small-owned businesses, call on social media. AfroTech reported that bookstore owner, Nia-Tayler Clark, has raised $20K, thanks to social media supporters. Before she was even able to open her business, BLACKLIT, in Dallas, Clark was threatened with eviction, and given 10 days to come up with $27,000.
tourcounsel.com
Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
