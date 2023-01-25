If you’ve got some money in your pocket, there’s a never-ending list of activities you can accomplish, but sometimes you just want a casual day without a corresponding dip in your bank account. Fortunately, Dallas-Fort Worth is teeming with free things to do, as you might expect from the fourth biggest metro area in the United States. We’ve got museums, live music, outdoor adventures, and other ways to occupy your time without breaking the bank. Point yourself in the right direction with this lineup of free and fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO