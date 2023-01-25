ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Quimeras Opens at Arts Mission Oak Cliff With Challenging Queer Performative Art

Arts Mission Oak Cliff is a nontraditional art space, and its newest event is a prime example of its mission. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the space will host Quimeras, an interactive fashion and art presentation offering an arsenal of powerful works by young LGBTQ+ artists. These Texas newcomers are poised to be the art stars of the 2020s. The show will be co-curated by Canorra, an arts collective started in 2020 by Noel Jacquez and Alvaro Arroliga, and by native Oak Cliff artist Christopher Sonny Martinez.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort

Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals

The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
DALLAS, TX
TexasHighways

How Dallas Chef Tiffany Derry Went From IHOP to TV Personality

To watch Tiffany Derry on high-intensity TV cooking competitions is to witness grace under pressure. On cable shows like Top Chef and Bobby’s Triple Threat, the Dallas-based chef makes it look easy—working at lightning speed, nailing each minute element of a nuanced dish, never breaking a sweat. How does someone learn to do that? Derry credits IHOP.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth

Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Totally Free Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth

If you’ve got some money in your pocket, there’s a never-ending list of activities you can accomplish, but sometimes you just want a casual day without a corresponding dip in your bank account. Fortunately, Dallas-Fort Worth is teeming with free things to do, as you might expect from the fourth biggest metro area in the United States. We’ve got museums, live music, outdoor adventures, and other ways to occupy your time without breaking the bank. Point yourself in the right direction with this lineup of free and fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Ocean Prime Offers a Prime Experience

The last time CraveDFW featuredOcean Prime we showcased thehuge Red King Crab legs that had just been flown in from Bristol Bay. As this was a few years ago, we thought it was time to head back and see how it’s keeping up with all the competing seafood spots that have opened in Dallas since that report.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger

There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s. In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
azlesting.com

Theme Park plans released for Frisco

Plans for a new Universal Studios theme park in our very own Dallas-Fort Worth area were released Jan. 11 by Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives. The theme park and resort hotel will be featured in Frisco, Texas, and will include attractions and developments for individuals of all ages to enjoy.
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
FORT WORTH, TX

