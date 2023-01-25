Read full article on original website
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Related
Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom
Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
Dallas Observer
Quimeras Opens at Arts Mission Oak Cliff With Challenging Queer Performative Art
Arts Mission Oak Cliff is a nontraditional art space, and its newest event is a prime example of its mission. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the space will host Quimeras, an interactive fashion and art presentation offering an arsenal of powerful works by young LGBTQ+ artists. These Texas newcomers are poised to be the art stars of the 2020s. The show will be co-curated by Canorra, an arts collective started in 2020 by Noel Jacquez and Alvaro Arroliga, and by native Oak Cliff artist Christopher Sonny Martinez.
Dallas Observer
The Best Things to Do, Jan. 25–31
Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. The Stonewall Uprising of 1969 brought the issue of LGBTQ rights to the forefront of America's consciousness, igniting a movement that led to the advancement of LGBTQ people in many facets of life. But the movement was fueled by years of demonstrations, federal legislation and the dedication of people who fought for equality. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (300 N. Houston St.) examines the history of LGBTQ rights and pivotal moments in American history with an exhibition called Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement that will run through June 18. The grand opening is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a reception and self-guided tours at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person (free for museum members and virtual visitors on Zoom), and can be purchased online at dhhrm.org.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post
Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
How Dallas Chef Tiffany Derry Went From IHOP to TV Personality
To watch Tiffany Derry on high-intensity TV cooking competitions is to witness grace under pressure. On cable shows like Top Chef and Bobby’s Triple Threat, the Dallas-based chef makes it look easy—working at lightning speed, nailing each minute element of a nuanced dish, never breaking a sweat. How does someone learn to do that? Derry credits IHOP.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
fox4news.com
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce to tear down current building for new facility
DALLAS - The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce has a new facility to call home after operating without a permanent place for the past seven years. Tuesday’s cold rain didn’t stop sledgehammers from symbolically slamming into the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce home at 2838 Martin Luther King in South Dallas.
fox4news.com
Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth
Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
papercitymag.com
1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling
Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals
The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
Tony Hawk asking Garland City Council to name skate park after hometown legend
Skating legend tony Hawk made a plea via a youtube video to the Garland city council to rename is recenlty opened skate park called the Boneyard to honor Jon Comer, a Garland native
fortworthreport.org
Alyson Kennedy, cashier and activist, files to run for mayor
Alyson Kennedy, a cashier and political activist, filed to run for Fort Worth mayor. Two people are now running for the seat — Kennedy and Jennifer Castillo. Mayor Mattie Parker has not yet filed to run for reelection at the time of publication. Kennedy has previously run for mayor...
Dallas restaurateur wanted in Colorado for harassment, disorderly conduct
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A warrant has been issued in Colorado for a Dallas restaurateur accused of alleged harassment and disorderly conduct. The warrant was filed for William Hunter Pond, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Pond is wanted for harassment - strike/shove/kick, and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Dallas Observer
Police Investigating Endangered Vulture Found Dead at Dallas Zoo
Another mystery is brewing at the Dallas Zoo. As the Dallas Police Department continued its investigation into the escape of a clouded leopard just over a week ago, it had to launch a new investigation on Saturday. That day, the zoo notified DPD that one of its endangered vultures was...
Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert
A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Exploring the Hidden Gems: Top 4 Asian Restaurants To Visit Around DFW
Discovering Asian cuisine in Dallas-Fort Worth can be a daunting task for many. However, the area is home to a diverse range of underrated restaurants offering delicious, affordable and authentic Asian dishes, along with excellent service. Come with The Sidekick staff member Wendy Le as she guides you on an exciting culinary journey to explore lesser-known but highly recommended Asian restaurants around the area.
