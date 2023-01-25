Read full article on original website
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals
The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
Ocean Prime Offers a Prime Experience
The last time CraveDFW featuredOcean Prime we showcased thehuge Red King Crab legs that had just been flown in from Bristol Bay. As this was a few years ago, we thought it was time to head back and see how it’s keeping up with all the competing seafood spots that have opened in Dallas since that report.
Bennigan's On the Fly ‘host’ kitchen delivering food in Richardson
Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in January at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel in Richardson. (Courtesy Franklin Junction) Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in January at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, which is located at 900 E. Lookout Drive.
Dallas Observer
Quimeras Opens at Arts Mission Oak Cliff With Challenging Queer Performative Art
Arts Mission Oak Cliff is a nontraditional art space, and its newest event is a prime example of its mission. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the space will host Quimeras, an interactive fashion and art presentation offering an arsenal of powerful works by young LGBTQ+ artists. These Texas newcomers are poised to be the art stars of the 2020s. The show will be co-curated by Canorra, an arts collective started in 2020 by Noel Jacquez and Alvaro Arroliga, and by native Oak Cliff artist Christopher Sonny Martinez.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Starship Bagel's New Dallas Location on Elm Street
One of the highlights of every trip we take to New York is getting good, fresh bagels early in the morning at some neighborhood bakery, piled high with what seems like a pound of schmear and served up by often surly but efficient servers who aren’t playing around. Best part? It's almost always for less than $5. In North Texas, we don’t really have many such bagel options, and they certainly are not as ubiquitous as they are in the Five Boroughs.
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort
Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville
Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
Scooter's Coffee brings drive-thru coffee and pastries to Plano
Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, according to its website. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Scooter's Coffee opened its first Plano location on Dec. 26, according to a news release from the company. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 3305 Custer Road and offers iced coffee, smoothies, teas, breakfast items and baked-from-scratch pastries. The shop is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The location does not have a phone number yet. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Dallas' Coyote Problem
Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
A 'prohibition experience' bar - secret phone number required - is coming to North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Flappers, prohibition and Jazz music galore!. If the "Roaring Twenties" sparks your fancy, then get ready to light up a cocktail and a cigar! There is a new, 1920s-inspired prohibition experience coming to North Texas in March. It's a speakeasy called "Red Phone Booth." Red...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville is a city in Denton County in the state of Texas. A small part of its land lies within Dallas County. The population in this city reached 111,822 as per the 2020 census. Lewisville was originally known as Holford's Prairie. Among its first settlers were John W. King and...
