Four students in North Korea were recently expelled from their university and forced to work in coal mines because they were overheard speaking as if they “watched too much foreign television,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking incident reportedly took place earlier this week after the four unnamed students were overheard speaking on the phone with “softer accents” and using certain terms that are associated more closely with South Korea.According to Daily Mail, songs, movies and TV shows – such as the popular Netflix series Squid Games – are outlawed in North Korea but are often smuggled into the isolated and authoritarian...

20 DAYS AGO