16 objects from Germany tell story of Holocaust in new ways
BERLIN (AP) — Lore Mayerfeld was 4 years old when she escaped from the Nazis in 1941. Together with her mother, the little Jewish girl ran away from her German hometown of Kassel with nothing but the clothes she wore and her beloved doll, Inge. Mayerfeld found a safe...
Almost a quarter of young Dutch deny Holocaust or think it's exaggerated-survey
AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated, a survey published on Wednesday showed.
Pope condemns Holocaust denial as Australia mulls Kanye West visa
VATICAN CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned Holocaust denial, as Australia came under pressure to refuse a visa to American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy
You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone review – a timely corrective to a shifting narrative
In many ways, writes historian Dan Stone, “we have failed unflinchingly to face the terrible reality of the Holocaust”. His remarkable book offers both a narrative overview and an analysis of the events, challenging many common assumptions and often returning to how this terrible history remains “unfinished”.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Forger Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust Dies at 97
Adolfo Kaminsky, who forged birth certificates and other documents to save Jewish children from the death camps during the Holocaust, has died at age 97. The Frenchman toiled in an underground laboratory in Nazi-occupied Paris that, he told The New York Times, made or altered 10,000 documents to help Jews get to safety. After World War II ended, he continued to volunteer as a forger, helping insurgents across the globe and Americans trying to dodge the draft. “I saved lives because I can’t deal with unnecessary deaths — I just can’t,” he told the Times in 2016. “All humans are equal, whatever their origins, their beliefs, their skin color. There are no superiors, no inferiors. That is not acceptable for me.”Read it at The New York Times
Rare photos from WWII Jewish ghetto shown in Warsaw
Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto -- from a roll of film shot by a Polish firefighter under the noses of the occupying Germans -- were unveiled to journalists Wednesday. "These are the only known photographs (from the ghetto during the uprising) not taken by the Germans and not taken for propaganda purposes," Zuzanna Schnepf-Kolacz curator at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, told AFP. - Lost for decades - The roll of film, which includes 33 photos from the ghetto, was shot by Zbigniew Grzywaczewski, a non-Jewish Pole and firefighter.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
50 Escapees Killed- A dangerous and daring Allied POW escape that severely embarrassed the Nazis.
The Great Escape was a mass escape attempt from the German prisoner-of-war camp Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany (now Żagań, Poland), during World War II. The plan was to excavate three tunnels, code-named "Tom", "Dick", and "Harry", and escape using them.
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
