Revelations and claims about Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland have rocked the once-zealous fanbase to the core and left many speculating whether or not the series can survive the multiple allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior of its creator and showrunner. And now the new shadow of misconduct, not to mention the conversations being had about Roiland online are also causing show co-creator Dan Harmon‘s own history of misconduct to re-emerge and have many wondering exactly why Harmon left the Twitter platform nearly five years ago.

8 DAYS AGO