Read full article on original website
Related
Who Are Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ Top 3 Women? Season 27 Fantasy Suite Date Spoilers
The final three! Zach Shallcross didn’t find love with pilot Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he dates some incredible contestants during his own time as the Bachelor. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies make it to Zach’s overnight dates. Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 3? While...
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit
'The Bachelor' cast member Christina Mandrell is the 'ring leader' in the situation regarding Brianna Thorbourne being bullied during filming.
‘The Bachelor’: Jesse Palmer Calls Zach Shallcross’ Season a ‘Throwback’
'The Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer called Zach Shallcross' season a 'throwback.'
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Does Zach give his final rose to this Columbus native? Read spoilers about her time on ‘The Bachelor’
Zach’s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC. But if you’re hungry for some spoilers, we’ve got the dish. Here’s more about Charity, the Columbus High and Auburn grad competing for a rose.
Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’
Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27
Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk Are Engaged After Less Than 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and boyfriend Jake Funk are engaged after less than two years of dating. In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 25, Sluss, 26, shared clips from a romantic night on a beach with the 25-year-old NFL player. The twosome sipped cocktails and enjoyed dinner before the […]
Zach Eliminates 'Aggressive' Contestant After One of Worst Kisses in 'Bachelor' History
Zach Shallcross reacts to Monday’s premiere shocker after 'forced, awkward' kiss from dominating contestant Madison.
‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Who Won America’s First Impression Rose?
Zach Shallcross takes the lead for 'The Bachelor' 2023. Here's who viewers voted to win the first impression rose during the 'After the Final Rose' special.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
TMZ.com
Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring
'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
talentrecap.com
Jenna Johnson Shares Memories of Giving Birth to Her Baby Son
Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram this week to share memories of her labor experience as she gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple welcomed a baby boy on January 10. Jenna Johnson Shares Labor Story on Instagram. On Monday, Johnson...
Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'
The Jonas Brothers' popcorn brand Rob's Backstage Popcorn adds a new flavor: Kelly's Classic BBQ Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn. The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ. Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Amid ‘Rick and Morty’ Justin Roiland misconduct allegations some recall why Dan Harmon left Twitter in 2018
Revelations and claims about Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland have rocked the once-zealous fanbase to the core and left many speculating whether or not the series can survive the multiple allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior of its creator and showrunner. And now the new shadow of misconduct, not to mention the conversations being had about Roiland online are also causing show co-creator Dan Harmon‘s own history of misconduct to re-emerge and have many wondering exactly why Harmon left the Twitter platform nearly five years ago.
Little Princess! See 90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei’s Daughter Ariel’s Cutest Photos
90 Day Fiancé alums Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and Alexei Brovarnik are officially a family of five with the arrival of baby No. 3, their daughter Ariel Raya!. The couple — who already share two sons, Shai Josef Brovarnik and Asher Noah — opted this time to be surprised with the gender until the newborn’s September 2022 birth.
realitytitbit.com
Why are Greer Blitzer racism rumors spoiling Bachelor star’s first rose?
Greer Blitzer is one of 30 women vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor season 27. The ABC show kicked off its 27th season on Monday, January 23, 2023. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19. Now he is The Bachelor and he picked Greer as the woman he wanted to give his First Impression Rose to.
realitytitbit.com
Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post
Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Comments / 0