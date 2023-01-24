ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
Life and Style Weekly

Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
TMZ.com

Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring

'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
Elite Daily

Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement

After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
talentrecap.com

Jenna Johnson Shares Memories of Giving Birth to Her Baby Son

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram this week to share memories of her labor experience as she gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple welcomed a baby boy on January 10. Jenna Johnson Shares Labor Story on Instagram. On Monday, Johnson...
People

Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'

The Jonas Brothers' popcorn brand Rob's Backstage Popcorn adds a new flavor: Kelly's Classic BBQ Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn. The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ. Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Amid ‘Rick and Morty’ Justin Roiland misconduct allegations some recall why Dan Harmon left Twitter in 2018

Revelations and claims about Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland have rocked the once-zealous fanbase to the core and left many speculating whether or not the series can survive the multiple allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior of its creator and showrunner. And now the new shadow of misconduct, not to mention the conversations being had about Roiland online are also causing show co-creator Dan Harmon‘s own history of misconduct to re-emerge and have many wondering exactly why Harmon left the Twitter platform nearly five years ago.
realitytitbit.com

Why are Greer Blitzer racism rumors spoiling Bachelor star’s first rose?

Greer Blitzer is one of 30 women vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor season 27. The ABC show kicked off its 27th season on Monday, January 23, 2023. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19. Now he is The Bachelor and he picked Greer as the woman he wanted to give his First Impression Rose to.
realitytitbit.com

Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post

Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...

