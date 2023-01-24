St. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released today the results of a study that estimates the economic impact of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, or M State, to be nearly $230 million annually. That figure includes a direct impact of $134 million and an indirect impact of $95.8 million. M State also supports and sustains 1,739 jobs, the study found.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO