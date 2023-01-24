Read full article on original website
Republicans Push to Eliminate Social Security Tax for All Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz says his budget plan would lower state income taxes on Social Security benefits for 350 thousand Minnesotans, but said he won’t give a tax break to the wealthy by eliminating that tax entirely. But Republicans and even some Democrats at the...
‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee
(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the...
M State generates $230 million annual economic impact, new study shows
St. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released today the results of a study that estimates the economic impact of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, or M State, to be nearly $230 million annually. That figure includes a direct impact of $134 million and an indirect impact of $95.8 million. M State also supports and sustains 1,739 jobs, the study found.
