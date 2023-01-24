ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

willmarradio.com

Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain Minnesota Drivers License advances...Lang concerned

(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver's license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance -- much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver's licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It's a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
Edy Zoo

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
willmarradio.com

Walz wants "Red Flag" law passed as part of health and public safety plan

(St. Paul MN-) Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are "ineffective and unconstitutional." Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rob Doar (DOR) with the Minnesota...
utilitydive.com

Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notices – January 25, 2023

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
FOX 21 Online

State Abortion Battle Moves to the Northland

Duluth, Minn. — It’s an issue that has many people upset, no matter which side you are on. Abortion is the number one issue, at this point in the Minnesota Legislature’s’ current session. Up to his point, much of the action on these bills has taken place in St. Paul, Now, the action has turned to the Northland.
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
A. U. IGNATIUS

House votes for unemployment benefits.

Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
redlakenationnews.com

Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud

State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
