WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
WWE is just a couple of hours away from presenting their Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select has revealed the match order for this evening’s event. If you wish to avoid knowing the order than consider everything below a SPOILER. -Men’s...
Top Star Now Official for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble. Monday’s RAW 30 special saw Lesnar return to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX then featured a segment where WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupted Theory to taunt him over the Royal Rumble. The Miz interrupted them, and insisted he will be the one to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. A fight broke out after Theory and The Miz attacked The New Day. Lashley then interrupted and attacked all four Superstars.
Liv Morgan Has Pitched To WWE Officials About Starting First In 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Liv Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star noted that she has pitched to officials about starting out the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match in the first entry:. “I am hoping and I...
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble?, Updated Listings for the Men’s and Women’s Rumble Matches
The final card is shaping up for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. We noted earlier this week how Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to eliminate his father in the match.
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE SmackDown Results 1/27/2023
– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.
Doudrop Reveals Recent Heart Issues, If She Will Be In the WWE Royal Rumble
Doudrop has been off WWE TV as of late due to heart issues that came up following a bout with COVID-19. WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, today by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were in attendance to spend time with the kids and host a class that teaches them how to manage emotions. Kids and the Superstars also participated in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which showcased that they may have things in common with each other that they may not have even known, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among everyone.
Rhea Ripley Trains Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Royal Rumble, Mysterio Promises to Eliminate Father, Updated Rumble Card
Dominik Mysterio is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble. As seen below, WWE released footage of Rhea Ripley training Mysterio for The Rumble. Dominik promised to eliminate his father from the match, Rey Mysterio. Ripley also talked about her spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. There are...
Vince McMahon Back at WWE Headquarters
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is back at company HQ. A new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon was spotted this week at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, indicating that he’s back in his old office. There have been rumors of Vince working out in the Titan Tower gym going...
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Notes on Three Veterans and a WWE NXT Superstar
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are currently in town for the Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider. They are expected to return later tonight at The Rumble, likely in the men’s and women’s matches. Edge and Phoenix have not been seen since Edge’s “I Quit” loss...
Bray Wyatt Opens Up On His Mindset Following WWE Release In 2021
Last October, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE television after being released in July 2021. The return happened at Extreme Rules 2022 after teasers, which was called the White Rabbit project. While speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Wyatt was asked how he’s feeling going into his...
Spoiler Update on a Wrestling Couple and Character Returning to WWE Soon
It looks like Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are headed back to WWE together, perhaps as soon as Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Green and Cardona have been rumored to return to WWE for some time now. Now a new report from PWInsider notes how the talk at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings was that Cardona is done with the company. Cardona wrestled Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry in a match that should air on February 2 or February 9.
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,804 tickets and there are 717 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. SmackDown Tag Team Title contender’s tournament semifinal match: Drew McIntyre...
ROH Releases Promo Video For Supercard Of Honor PPV, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
It was announced earlier in the month that Ring of Honor would be returning to Los Angeles for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which is set to take place on March 31st from the Galen Center at USC. Today, ROH released a video hyping up the marquee event that features:...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. *...
Possible Spoiler on Pat McAfee’s WWE Return
Pat McAfee is set to make his WWE return soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that internal speculation has McAfee returning to work for WWE soon. One source noted that McAfee’s name was discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. McAfee is currently signed...
Triple H Discusses The Idea Behind NXT Europe
WWE legend and current Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with Variety to hype up this evening’s Royal Rumble premium live event, the first Rumble that The Game has had creative control over since Vince McMahon stepped down last July. During his interview, the former 14-time world champion...
Booker T Impressed By Cody Rhodes’ Quick Recovery
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about being impressed that Cody Rhodes will be back in time for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble match where he will compete against 30 other stars after undergoing surgery last June.
NJPW TAMASHII Cards Announced
NJPW has announced the cards for the next two NJPW TAMASHII events, which are scheduled for February 3 and February 4. Here are the lineups:. Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare) Richard Mulu & Matt Rogers vs. Mick Moretti &...
