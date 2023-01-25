Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. Morgan Geekie and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle, former Blue Jacket Oliver Bjorkstrand had an assist, and Phillip Grubaruer made 24 saves. Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Oust Golden Knights 2-1 in OT
Mathew Barzal scores OT winner, Semyon Varlamov makes 44 saves as Isles win second straight. The New York Islanders are heading into the All-Star break on a high note. The Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to two games. The crucial two points came off the efforts of Semyon Varlamov's season-high 44-save performance and Mathew Barzal's thrilling overtime winner.
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres' point streak extends to 7 games with SO loss
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Buffalo Sabres saw their five-game win streak snapped Saturday night, but their point streak extended to seven games with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Buffalo ends their four-game road trip 3-0-1, collecting seven of eight possible points. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Necas, Hurricanes rally for OT victory against Sharks
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after tying the game with 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday. Necas tied it 4-4 on a rebound from the left...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
Golden Knights Drop Third Straight in 4-1 Loss to Rangers
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3) were taken down by the New York Rangers (27-14-8), 4-1, on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Chris Kreider opened the scoring three minutes into the first period. With less than one minute remaining in the first, Vincent Trocheck extended the Rangers' lead to 2-0. In the middle frame, Phil Kessel scored the Golden Knights' first and only goal making it 2-1. In the final period, Filip Chytil scored the third goal for New York, bringing the lead to 3-1. Jimmy Vesey then potted the empty netter securing the 4-1 victory.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
Canucks Agree to Terms with Andrei Kuzmenko on Two-Year Extension
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Allvin. "He...
NHL
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
NHL
Wish Upon an Ice Rink
Right down to notching a 6-1 win over a division rival, the Kraken and Make-a-Wish Alaska & Washington skated a nine-year-old Jackson Boboth's hockey dream into reality. When Everett Boboth looked across the family dinner table one November night in 2020, his eyes focused on the complexions of sons Owen and Jackson. The boys are identical twins but at this meal, Owen's face was "pink and healthy while Jackson looked like a ghost next to him."
NHL
'HOLM, SWEET 'HOLM
Lindholm tallies three points and Vladar ties franchise record as Flames beat Kraken 5-2 It was a statement game for the Flames. Coming off a 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks 24 hours earlier at home, the Flames were looking to bounce back and get two important points heading into a nine-day bye week that includes next weekend's all-star festivities.
Comments / 0