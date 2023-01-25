Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
NHL
Comrie, Sabres hold off Jets for 5th straight win
WINNIPEG -- Eric Comrie made 19 saves for his first win since Nov. 2, and the Buffalo Sabres held on for their fifth straight victory, 3-2 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday. "When the guys play like that in front of you, it's a pretty easy...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
wearebuffalo.net
Sabres Player: “Most Fun Team I’ve Ever Been Around in My Life”
The Buffalo Sabres are on a five-game winning streak and it's the second five-game winning streak of the season. They also won their fourth straight road game last night in Winnipeg against the Jets. The 3-2 final score does not indicate how dominant the Sabres were in that game. Buffalo...
NHL
Lightning defeat Kings, set team record with 12th straight home win
TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, 5-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning (32-15-1), who have won three in a row, all at home, and played their final game before the NHL All-Star break. They defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday and the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday.
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres' point streak extends to 7 games with SO loss
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Buffalo Sabres saw their five-game win streak snapped Saturday night, but their point streak extended to seven games with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Buffalo ends their four-game road trip 3-0-1, collecting seven of eight possible points. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: 'Eeli' of a Month
Kraken outlasts Columbus in 3-1 final with Eeli Tolvanen insurance goal allowing for fans and team to breathe. Seattle finishes its January schedule in first place with 62 points. 5:45 AM. In mid-December, the Kraken hockey operations group put in a waiver claim for Nashville forward Eeli Tolvanen, a former...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Oust Golden Knights 2-1 in OT
Mathew Barzal scores OT winner, Semyon Varlamov makes 44 saves as Isles win second straight. The New York Islanders are heading into the All-Star break on a high note. The Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to two games. The crucial two points came off the efforts of Semyon Varlamov's season-high 44-save performance and Mathew Barzal's thrilling overtime winner.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Columbus at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken outlasts Columbus in 3-1 final with Eeli Tolvanen insurance goal allowing for fans and team to breathe. Seattle finishes its January schedule in first place with 62 points. by Bob Condor...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Bruins Fall to Panthers in OT, Suffer First Back-to-Back Losses
SUNRISE, Fla. - In a season of impressive feats, one of the Bruins' most notable achievements was that they had avoided consecutive losses well past the halfway mark of the 2022-23 campaign. But in their 49th game of the year, that streak ended - quite abruptly - as Boston surrendered three different one-goal leads en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at FLA Live Arena.
NHL
Necas, Hurricanes rally for OT victory against Sharks
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after tying the game with 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday. Necas tied it 4-4 on a rebound from the left...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
NHL
The Wrap: Schmaltz Nets Hat Trick as Vejmelka Blanks Blues
Arizona has one game remaining before the All-Star Break. Nick Schmaltz couldn't remember the last time he recorded a hat trick at any level of hockey. His first-career NHL hatty, though, was simply unforgettable. Schmaltz recorded a natural hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves to earn his third shutout...
Comments / 0