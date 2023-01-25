Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show
Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
Say Howdy To The Westerncore Fashion Aesthetic This Spring
Regardless of your niche interests and fashion preferences, there's a "core" aesthetic for you. Are you obsessed with the color pink? You'll love Barbiecore clothes and accessories. Prefer to frolic in a field of wildflowers after making homemade dough? Check out this guide to achieving the cottagecore aesthetic. Whether it's your style, the way you decorate your home, or the music you jam out to — trust, there's a "core" subgenre out there for you to enjoy.
Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere this year
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
10 Best Chelsea Boots For Women: Dress To Impress!
Every fashion enthusiast knows that an instant way to elevate any winter outfit (both stylishly and practically) is by adding a trusty pair of Chelsea boots. As donned by rock stars of the 60s and Queen Victoria in the 1830s, these kicks can be fit for any occasion or event.
Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Marie Claire
How to Style an Oversized Sweater
A borrowed-from-the-boys slouchy sweater is as effortless as it is essential. The wardrobe must-have is as easily worn in peak chilly, "good God, it's cold" winter as it is through the fluctuating temperatures of spring. In other words, it's a multi-seasonal hero piece deserving of prime real estate in your closet (Come on, give your best oversized sweater a spot on the top shelf; it deserves it!). And given the wide variety of silhouettes, from perfect pullovers and chunky cable knits to oversized tunics, there are a million plus ways of wearing a roomy sweater. But here, we've narrowed it down to just nine outfits featuring the baggy-on-purpose knit. Keep scrolling to find out how to style an oversized sweater, according to stylist Heather Newberger (opens in new tab) and our favorite members of the street style crowd.
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show
Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris on Monday, the “Gossip Girl” star held court in Mishra’s front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots....
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Hypebae
Kiko Kostadinov FW23 Celebrates the Forgotten Pioneers of Avant-Garde Women's Fashion
Kiko Kostadinov presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, celebrating those who paved the way for avant-garde womenswear. Drawing inspiration from names like French designer Anne-Marie Beretta, Italian fashion pioneer Mariuccia Mandelli (aka Krizia) and American costume designer Irene Lentz alongside Roman sisters Sorelle Fontana, the profound collection fused classic tailoring with a contemporary color palette.
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
intheknow.com
15 sweaters from Amazon we’re totally swooning over, all under $100
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Samantha Crompton is an In The Know style...
Viktor & Rolf's Optical Illusion Dresses Defy Gravity at Paris Fashion Week
Someone turned off gravity for the Viktor & Rolf runway show at Paris Fashion Week. On Jan. 25, the fashion house showcased its spring 2023 couture collection, described as "a parade of dreamlike yet surrealist constructions." The line, called "Late Stage Capitalism Waltz," featured floating dresses and dramatic ballgowns that were upside down and inside out.
How To Fix Nicks On Your Coffee Table
Whether it gets nicked by a child's toy or scratched by a pet, it's important to know how to fix your coffee table rather than throw it away.
2023 SELF Activewear Awards: The Best Outerwear
Whether you’re an all-seasons hiker, rainy-day runner, or make the frequent walk from your home or car to a workout class, you know how your outerwear can make or break your workout of choice. A cozy fleece layer can keep the cold out, a breathable jacket can come in handy during your cool down, and a weather-proof shell can keep you blessedly dry through an unexpected drizzle.
Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing. The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington. To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of...
This New Ferragamo-Owned Milan Hotel Is Set to Be a Fashion Week Favorite
Any fashion folks who find themselves in the vast courtyard at the heart of the Portrait Milano hotel may experience a fleeting sense of déjà vu. Just four months ago, the 32,000-square-foot piazza was covered from corner to corner in sand, all colored the precise shade of sultry scarlet that has become the Ferragamo brand’s signature since it was taken over by the 27-year-old British wunderkind designer Maximilian Davis. Traipsing across its center—and under the arches of the colonnade skirting it—was a who’s who of It models toting the brand’s luxurious leather goods, in what served as one of the splashiest fashion debuts of the season.
Comments / 0