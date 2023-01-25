Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Columbus at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken outlasts Columbus in 3-1 final with Eeli Tolvanen insurance goal allowing for fans and team to breathe. Seattle finishes its January schedule in first place with 62 points. by Bob Condor...
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres' point streak extends to 7 games with SO loss
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Buffalo Sabres saw their five-game win streak snapped Saturday night, but their point streak extended to seven games with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Buffalo ends their four-game road trip 3-0-1, collecting seven of eight possible points. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: 'Eeli' of a Month
Kraken outlasts Columbus in 3-1 final with Eeli Tolvanen insurance goal allowing for fans and team to breathe. Seattle finishes its January schedule in first place with 62 points. 5:45 AM. In mid-December, the Kraken hockey operations group put in a waiver claim for Nashville forward Eeli Tolvanen, a former...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Oust Golden Knights 2-1 in OT
Mathew Barzal scores OT winner, Semyon Varlamov makes 44 saves as Isles win second straight. The New York Islanders are heading into the All-Star break on a high note. The Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to two games. The crucial two points came off the efforts of Semyon Varlamov's season-high 44-save performance and Mathew Barzal's thrilling overtime winner.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
NHL
Giroux's young son gives out postgame high-fives to Senators
Ottawa forward's tot joins dad for celebration after win. The Ottawa Senators had an adorable guest for their postgame celebration on Saturday. Claude Giroux's son, Gavin, gave out postgame high-fives after the Senators' 5-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre. Gavin stood in the Senators tunnel with...
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
NHL
Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado
The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield
RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts tie franchise record with 11th-straight home victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Thursday's win over the Bruins. "This whole week is a big test for us, and these are all playoff caliber teams," said Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. "They're big. They're heavy. They're skilled. "So, yeah, it's a test. And so far, we're doing...
NBA roundup: Celtics earn controversial OT win over Lakers
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst losing streak
NHL
Duchene, Predators end Devils' 8-game point streak
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Filip Forsberg scored, Juuso Parssinen and Colton Sissons each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves for the Predators (24-18-6), who have rallied in each of their past three games, including a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and a 2-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
