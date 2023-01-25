– From “Blazing Saddles,” in homage to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”. Once upon a time, members of boards of selectmen had badges. Exactly when board members began carrying badges is lost in the mists of time. Apparently, they were used for identification when selectmen had other duties that could necessitate the production of a badge to prove that they were on official business.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO