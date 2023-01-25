Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Addressing Lead Exposure At DPW
ORLEANS — Efforts are underway to safely clean up exposed lead in a work area at the public works garage. But the select board wants to know why its membership wasn't properly informed of the issue. Select Board member Mark Mathison first raised questions about the lead in December....
Cape Cod Chronicle
Select Board Advances Short-term Rental Regulations After Working Group Endorsement
CHATHAM — Following the recommendation of the working group it created to study the idea, the select board Tuesday lent its support to a plan to let the board of health regulate short-term rentals in town starting in the 2024 summer season. Owners would pay an annual $50 fee...
capeandislands.org
Major changes to Pilgrim nuclear panel proposed in new legislation
A new bill filed in the state Legislature would make significant changes to the public panel on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The bill would shrink the panel from 21 to 15 members, give state officials a bigger role, and change the composition of the group. One change would add a member focused on future economic development of the Plymouth property.
Cape Cod Chronicle
No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café
HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
Cape Cod Chronicle
What Happened To Selectmen's Badges?
– From “Blazing Saddles,” in homage to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”. Once upon a time, members of boards of selectmen had badges. Exactly when board members began carrying badges is lost in the mists of time. Apparently, they were used for identification when selectmen had other duties that could necessitate the production of a badge to prove that they were on official business.
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Goldsmith Proposes $37.8M Operating Budget
CHATHAM — Town Manager Jill Goldsmith presented the select board with her draft budget summary for fiscal 2024 last week, floating a $37,761,514 operating budget. The spending plan represents an increase of 7.6 percent over the current year's plan, but would be funded without the need for a tax increase.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Letters To The Editor: Jan. 26, 2023
Recently the Harwich Selectmen questioned the need for a strategic/capital plan for our public buildings. They also appear to question the initiative and actions of people that began efforts in this area. I realized our selectmen are not experts in the domain of physical asset capital planning and management, however,...
capeandislands.org
New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why
As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Orleans Officials Delve Into Phase Three Sewer Planning
ORLEANS – Voters at the annual town meeting in May could be asked to support funding to design the town's next phase of sewer work. The latest phase would cover approximately 300 properties in the areas of Crystal Lake, Pilgrim Lake, Lonnie's Pond and Arey's Pond, as well as a portion of Meetinghouse Pond that was not covered in the second phase of sewering.
capecod.com
State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects
BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Rockland Trust To Close Downtown Branch
CHATHAM — Starting with the Chatham Trust Company, there's been a bank at the Chatham rotary continuously since 1955, but that could change when the current tenant, Rockland Trust, completes its lease in April. If no other bank takes over the space, it would be the first time in decades that Chatham has had only one full-service bank in town.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Waterways Committee Seeks To Get A Line Around Town Landings
CHATHAM — Before they can make a recommendation about parking at Cow Yard town landing, the waterways advisory committee needs a plot plan to show them exactly where it's located and how large it is. Meeting last week to start its task for reviewing parking at Cow Yard and...
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Additional Plots Planned For Putnam Farm
ORLEANS — Eight new farm plots have been identified for the next phase of agricultural expansion at Putnam Farm. The town's agricultural advisory committee and conservation commission each were presented with options earlier this month for laying out the fourth phase of farm plotting at the farm, which is located off Rock Harbor Road.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Our View: Following Vail
Solutions to the ongoing housing crisis are proving elusive. Building new units is a slow process, and building them at any meaningful scale more difficult still. Some towns, like Wellfleet, have instituted buy-down programs which underwrite the purchase of entry-level homes for first-time buyers, but that one-at-a-time approach, while immensely helpful to those who benefit, also barely makes a dent in the problem.
capeandislands.org
Health of Cape Cod waters continues to decline: new report
Water quality has declined on the Cape — again. That’s according to the fourth annual State of the Waters report from the Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC). It looks at ponds, estuaries, embayments, and drinking water. To fully unpack it all, CAI’s Eve Zuckoff talked with APCC’s executive director Andrew Gottlieb on the shores of Santuit Pond in Mashpee.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Want Saquatucket Sidewalk Project Extended East To Julian Road
HARWICH – The plan to extend a sidewalk from Harwich Port to Saquatucket Harbor was well received by local residents during a design presentation last week. In fact, residents wanted to see the state expand the project and provide additional amenities. The project calls for a five-foot sidewalk on...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Historical Society Transitions From Exhibits To Research, For Now
HARWICH — The front steps to Brooks Academy are gone and so are the in-person visits to the Harwich Historical Society’s museum. With the new foundation work underway to shore up the historic structure, the society will be functioning remotely. “Since the foundation repair and excavation on the...
Comments / 1