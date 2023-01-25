ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth

An Ode to Freshman Friendships

I have always been familiar with the phrase, “The people make the place.” However, I have never heard it voiced as emphatically as at Dartmouth. After a year on campus, I say it myself with a conviction that my high school self would be in awe of. Where...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'

The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dartmouth

Editors' Note

Well, it’s finally winter. Now that there is snow on the ground — and snowballs flying through the midnight air — it feels like the term is truly underway. Then again, it’s already week four. Midterm season has commenced and it’s the beginning of the grind, but we also have enough time to keep procrastinating for just a little bit longer. Maybe it’s the fact that our first week was only three days long, but something about the passage of time just feels off this term.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Persistent laundry issues in College housing spur student discontent

Students noted that despite high laundry prices, machines are often malfunctioning or ineffective. When laundry is done properly, clothes and linens come out clean. But that is not always the case at Dartmouth, with students reporting issues ranging from damp clothing to moldy washers in College dormitories. Aside from some...
DARTMOUTH, MA
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston Globe

Hilderbabes take Nantucket

A Hilderbabe’s pilgrimage to Nantucket is like a Potterhead’s trip to Hogwarts, only this mecca isn’t a film set; it’s a real place. On a Friday night in January, Elin Hilderbrand strode into the ballroom of the Nantucket Hotel wearing a fuchsia sundress, jeweled flip-flops and a smile as twinkly as the disco ball over her head.
NANTUCKET, MA
Dartmouth

Capone: Dartmouth's Grading System Gets an F, Part II

The Hypocrisy of the Non-Recording Option (NRO) One of the purportedly unique features of Dartmouth’s grading system is the ability to elect a non-recording option (NRO) for a class. Students can select a threshold for the lowest grade they are willing to receive in a class; if, upon completion of the term, they receive a grade lower than their limit (but still pass the class), an “NR” will appear on their transcript instead of the grade. This “NR” is not factored into GPA calculations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

One-On-One With a Fairhaven Woman Who Co-Produced Hulu’s ‘Boston Strangler’

Little did I know while writing about the new Boston Strangler movie coming to Hulu that the brains before the operation were right here on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven native/resident Janelle Canastra has worked on over 20 movies in her lifetime with her latest co-producing on the set of Boston Strangler. I had the opportunity to sit down with her for 20 minutes to discuss her career as my inquiring mind was curious.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA

