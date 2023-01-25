Read full article on original website
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Dartmouth
Editors' Note
Well, it’s finally winter. Now that there is snow on the ground — and snowballs flying through the midnight air — it feels like the term is truly underway. Then again, it’s already week four. Midterm season has commenced and it’s the beginning of the grind, but we also have enough time to keep procrastinating for just a little bit longer. Maybe it’s the fact that our first week was only three days long, but something about the passage of time just feels off this term.
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Dartmouth
Persistent laundry issues in College housing spur student discontent
Students noted that despite high laundry prices, machines are often malfunctioning or ineffective. When laundry is done properly, clothes and linens come out clean. But that is not always the case at Dartmouth, with students reporting issues ranging from damp clothing to moldy washers in College dormitories. Aside from some...
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
ABC6.com
‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
Boston Globe
Hilderbabes take Nantucket
A Hilderbabe’s pilgrimage to Nantucket is like a Potterhead’s trip to Hogwarts, only this mecca isn’t a film set; it’s a real place. On a Friday night in January, Elin Hilderbrand strode into the ballroom of the Nantucket Hotel wearing a fuchsia sundress, jeweled flip-flops and a smile as twinkly as the disco ball over her head.
Dartmouth
Capone: Dartmouth's Grading System Gets an F, Part II
The Hypocrisy of the Non-Recording Option (NRO) One of the purportedly unique features of Dartmouth’s grading system is the ability to elect a non-recording option (NRO) for a class. Students can select a threshold for the lowest grade they are willing to receive in a class; if, upon completion of the term, they receive a grade lower than their limit (but still pass the class), an “NR” will appear on their transcript instead of the grade. This “NR” is not factored into GPA calculations.
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
One-On-One With a Fairhaven Woman Who Co-Produced Hulu’s ‘Boston Strangler’
Little did I know while writing about the new Boston Strangler movie coming to Hulu that the brains before the operation were right here on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven native/resident Janelle Canastra has worked on over 20 movies in her lifetime with her latest co-producing on the set of Boston Strangler. I had the opportunity to sit down with her for 20 minutes to discuss her career as my inquiring mind was curious.
Dartmouth
‘Me too.’ movement founder Tarana Burke delivers Dartmouth’s 2023 MLK Day keynote speech
In a fireside chat hosted by the Hopkins Center for the Arts, Burke discussed her understanding of compassion, Black feminism and how “healing and action” relate to the movement against sexual violence. On Jan. 24, the Hopkins Center for the Arts hosted “me too.” founder Tarana Burke, who...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
