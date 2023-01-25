Read full article on original website
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
Washington student learning loss prompts bill to add one week to school year
(The Center Square) – In response to student learning loss due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, two Washington state lawmakers have put forward a bipartisan bill in the Senate to expand the school year by five days. State Sens. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and Linda...
Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?
Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
An Update from Representative Keith Goehner
2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
Is Washington state's new tax code an income tax? Justices weigh in
SEATTLE — An effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without an income...
Washington Attorney General sues Providence hospitals over 'unfair' medical billing practices
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27 in a legal case alleging Providence hospitals used "unfair and deceptive" medical billing practices for low-income patients. Providence denies the allegations, saying it holds all to the "highest standards and do...
Still finding stink bugs this winter? An insect ecologist tells us why they’re in Washington
The brown marmorated stink bug is one pest that Washington residents can’t seem to shake from their homes this winter. As of December, the pest has been detected inhabiting forests, people’s homes and devouring crops across 30 counties statewide, according to Washington State University. Some people might be...
State School Superintendent Reykdal shares update on K–12 education system
In his annual address on Jan. 9, Superintendent Chris Reykdal shared information about student learning recovery, student mental health and well-being, graduation and enrollment data, school funding, and more. Submitted Photo.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why
If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Pediatric cancer disparities in Washington State
Why do some children with cancer survive, while others die? Yes, cancer biology and treatment options are critically important, but greater attention is being given to social determinants of health, such as race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status, health insurance coverage, and geographic location. Cancer survival disparities in children have been shown in numerous studies; however, the impact of geographic factors has received less attention. In a recent study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention led by Dr. Tim Ohlsen, a pediatric hematology and oncology fellow in Dr. Eric Chow’s group in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch, researchers examined whether rural residence, in combination with socioeconomic factors, affected pediatric cancer survival among children living in Washington State.
Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide
Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in
WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills
Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
Bill would mandate Washington health plans to cover costs of fertility services
Senators discussed a bill that would mandate Washington health plans to cover the costs of fertility services during a Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee meeting on Friday. Committee staffer Greg Attanasio said Senate Bill 5204 would mandate coverage for the diagnosis of infertility, treatment for infertility, and standard...
