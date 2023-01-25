Why do some children with cancer survive, while others die? Yes, cancer biology and treatment options are critically important, but greater attention is being given to social determinants of health, such as race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status, health insurance coverage, and geographic location. Cancer survival disparities in children have been shown in numerous studies; however, the impact of geographic factors has received less attention. In a recent study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention led by Dr. Tim Ohlsen, a pediatric hematology and oncology fellow in Dr. Eric Chow’s group in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch, researchers examined whether rural residence, in combination with socioeconomic factors, affected pediatric cancer survival among children living in Washington State.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO