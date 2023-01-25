ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Crosscut

WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
Aneka Duncan

Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?

Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
lakechelannow.com

An Update from Representative Keith Goehner

2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Tri-City Herald

New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why

If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
107.3 KFFM

8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
fredhutch.org

Pediatric cancer disparities in Washington State

Why do some children with cancer survive, while others die? Yes, cancer biology and treatment options are critically important, but greater attention is being given to social determinants of health, such as race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status, health insurance coverage, and geographic location. Cancer survival disparities in children have been shown in numerous studies; however, the impact of geographic factors has received less attention. In a recent study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention led by Dr. Tim Ohlsen, a pediatric hematology and oncology fellow in Dr. Eric Chow’s group in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch, researchers examined whether rural residence, in combination with socioeconomic factors, affected pediatric cancer survival among children living in Washington State.
a-z-animals.com

Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide

Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions

OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
nbcrightnow.com

WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
publicola.com

With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills

Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
