Cape Cod Chronicle
What Happened To Selectmen's Badges?
– From “Blazing Saddles,” in homage to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”. Once upon a time, members of boards of selectmen had badges. Exactly when board members began carrying badges is lost in the mists of time. Apparently, they were used for identification when selectmen had other duties that could necessitate the production of a badge to prove that they were on official business.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lawsuit against Stop & Shop dismissed
A complaint filed last summer in opposition to Edgartown Stop & Shop’s expansion project was dismissed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed with Dukes County Superior Court on July 11 by Benjamin Hall Sr., names Stop & Shop, the Edgartown building inspector, Stop & Shop’s local attorney Geoghan Coogan, William J. Cummings, WJG Realty Trust, and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in the complaint.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Study Lays Out Recreation Failures, Needs
ORLEANS – There's great enthusiasm in Orleans for elevating and building upon the town's recreation programming. But a draft study presented to the select board last week says the town lacks the resources and organization needed to do so. A lack of staffing, ineffective leadership, a questionable organizational structure...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Letters To The Editor: Jan. 26, 2023
Recently the Harwich Selectmen questioned the need for a strategic/capital plan for our public buildings. They also appear to question the initiative and actions of people that began efforts in this area. I realized our selectmen are not experts in the domain of physical asset capital planning and management, however,...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Push Comes To Shove Over Wing Island Boardwalk
BREWSTER — A group of adamant residents, many of them Friends of Wing Island members, has petitioned for a special town meeting well ahead of the May 1 spring town meeting to settle the fate of the proposed Wing Island boardwalk. Liz Perry and Carl Ahlstrom IV, whom the...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Select Board Advances Short-term Rental Regulations After Working Group Endorsement
CHATHAM — Following the recommendation of the working group it created to study the idea, the select board Tuesday lent its support to a plan to let the board of health regulate short-term rentals in town starting in the 2024 summer season. Owners would pay an annual $50 fee...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Orleans Officials Delve Into Phase Three Sewer Planning
ORLEANS – Voters at the annual town meeting in May could be asked to support funding to design the town's next phase of sewer work. The latest phase would cover approximately 300 properties in the areas of Crystal Lake, Pilgrim Lake, Lonnie's Pond and Arey's Pond, as well as a portion of Meetinghouse Pond that was not covered in the second phase of sewering.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Paid, Timed Parking Gets Thumbs Down
CHATHAM – If one conclusion came from last week's parking solutions forum, it was that virtually no one is in favor of paid or time-limited parking either downtown or at the fish pier. Chamber of commerce and merchants association members favored having the Cape Cod Commission study the issue...
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Want Saquatucket Sidewalk Project Extended East To Julian Road
HARWICH – The plan to extend a sidewalk from Harwich Port to Saquatucket Harbor was well received by local residents during a design presentation last week. In fact, residents wanted to see the state expand the project and provide additional amenities. The project calls for a five-foot sidewalk on...
capeandislands.org
Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis
HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Our View: Following Vail
Solutions to the ongoing housing crisis are proving elusive. Building new units is a slow process, and building them at any meaningful scale more difficult still. Some towns, like Wellfleet, have instituted buy-down programs which underwrite the purchase of entry-level homes for first-time buyers, but that one-at-a-time approach, while immensely helpful to those who benefit, also barely makes a dent in the problem.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Powers Apologizes for Actions As Housing Trust Chair
HARWICH — Town Administrator Joseph Powers, acting as chairman of the affordable housing trust, issued an apology for his actions in the affordable housing trust session on Jan. 17. That session contained very combative dialogue between Powers and member Judith Underwood, and ended abruptly. The lack of progress in...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Rockland Trust To Close Downtown Branch
CHATHAM — Starting with the Chatham Trust Company, there's been a bank at the Chatham rotary continuously since 1955, but that could change when the current tenant, Rockland Trust, completes its lease in April. If no other bank takes over the space, it would be the first time in decades that Chatham has had only one full-service bank in town.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
whdh.com
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Additional Plots Planned For Putnam Farm
ORLEANS — Eight new farm plots have been identified for the next phase of agricultural expansion at Putnam Farm. The town's agricultural advisory committee and conservation commission each were presented with options earlier this month for laying out the fourth phase of farm plotting at the farm, which is located off Rock Harbor Road.
New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue
Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
