Falmouth, MA

Cape Cod Chronicle

Letters To The Editor: Jan. 26, 2023

Recently the Harwich Selectmen questioned the need for a strategic/capital plan for our public buildings. They also appear to question the initiative and actions of people that began efforts in this area. I realized our selectmen are not experts in the domain of physical asset capital planning and management, however,...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

What Happened To Selectmen's Badges?

– From “Blazing Saddles,” in homage to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”. Once upon a time, members of boards of selectmen had badges. Exactly when board members began carrying badges is lost in the mists of time. Apparently, they were used for identification when selectmen had other duties that could necessitate the production of a badge to prove that they were on official business.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster To Outsource Pool Management

BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
BREWSTER, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Rockland Trust To Close Downtown Branch

CHATHAM — Starting with the Chatham Trust Company, there's been a bank at the Chatham rotary continuously since 1955, but that could change when the current tenant, Rockland Trust, completes its lease in April. If no other bank takes over the space, it would be the first time in decades that Chatham has had only one full-service bank in town.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Cape League Unveils Schedule For 100th Anniversary Season

Grab your calendars and a permanent marker, it’s time to plan for another summer of Cape League baseball. On Monday, the Cape Cod Baseball League released its schedule for the 2023 season, which marks the 100th anniversary since the league was officially formed in 1923. The ’23 slate includes...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Our View: Following Vail

Solutions to the ongoing housing crisis are proving elusive. Building new units is a slow process, and building them at any meaningful scale more difficult still. Some towns, like Wellfleet, have instituted buy-down programs which underwrite the purchase of entry-level homes for first-time buyers, but that one-at-a-time approach, while immensely helpful to those who benefit, also barely makes a dent in the problem.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Historical Society Transitions From Exhibits To Research, For Now

HARWICH — The front steps to Brooks Academy are gone and so are the in-person visits to the Harwich Historical Society’s museum. With the new foundation work underway to shore up the historic structure, the society will be functioning remotely. “Since the foundation repair and excavation on the...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Waterways Committee Seeks To Get A Line Around Town Landings

CHATHAM — Before they can make a recommendation about parking at Cow Yard town landing, the waterways advisory committee needs a plot plan to show them exactly where it's located and how large it is. Meeting last week to start its task for reviewing parking at Cow Yard and...
Cape Cod Chronicle

Town Addressing Lead Exposure At DPW

ORLEANS — Efforts are underway to safely clean up exposed lead in a work area at the public works garage. But the select board wants to know why its membership wasn't properly informed of the issue. Select Board member Mark Mathison first raised questions about the lead in December....
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Residents Want Saquatucket Sidewalk Project Extended East To Julian Road

HARWICH – The plan to extend a sidewalk from Harwich Port to Saquatucket Harbor was well received by local residents during a design presentation last week. In fact, residents wanted to see the state expand the project and provide additional amenities. The project calls for a five-foot sidewalk on...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café

HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Powers Apologizes for Actions As Housing Trust Chair

HARWICH — Town Administrator Joseph Powers, acting as chairman of the affordable housing trust, issued an apology for his actions in the affordable housing trust session on Jan. 17. That session contained very combative dialogue between Powers and member Judith Underwood, and ended abruptly. The lack of progress in...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Paid, Timed Parking Gets Thumbs Down

CHATHAM – If one conclusion came from last week's parking solutions forum, it was that virtually no one is in favor of paid or time-limited parking either downtown or at the fish pier. Chamber of commerce and merchants association members favored having the Cape Cod Commission study the issue...
Cape Cod Chronicle

Goldsmith Proposes $37.8M Operating Budget

CHATHAM — Town Manager Jill Goldsmith presented the select board with her draft budget summary for fiscal 2024 last week, floating a $37,761,514 operating budget. The spending plan represents an increase of 7.6 percent over the current year's plan, but would be funded without the need for a tax increase.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Additional Plots Planned For Putnam Farm

ORLEANS — Eight new farm plots have been identified for the next phase of agricultural expansion at Putnam Farm. The town's agricultural advisory committee and conservation commission each were presented with options earlier this month for laying out the fourth phase of farm plotting at the farm, which is located off Rock Harbor Road.
ORLEANS, MA

