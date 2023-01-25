Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Chronicle
Study Lays Out Recreation Failures, Needs
ORLEANS – There's great enthusiasm in Orleans for elevating and building upon the town's recreation programming. But a draft study presented to the select board last week says the town lacks the resources and organization needed to do so. A lack of staffing, ineffective leadership, a questionable organizational structure...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Additional Plots Planned For Putnam Farm
ORLEANS — Eight new farm plots have been identified for the next phase of agricultural expansion at Putnam Farm. The town's agricultural advisory committee and conservation commission each were presented with options earlier this month for laying out the fourth phase of farm plotting at the farm, which is located off Rock Harbor Road.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster To Outsource Pool Management
BREWSTER — With lifeguards in short supply regionally, the town anticipates staffing will be the greatest challenge facing the summer opening of the former Sea Camps outdoor swimming pool. For that reason, the pool would be accessible only to 100 residents during its first season. "We want to make...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Our View: Following Vail
Solutions to the ongoing housing crisis are proving elusive. Building new units is a slow process, and building them at any meaningful scale more difficult still. Some towns, like Wellfleet, have instituted buy-down programs which underwrite the purchase of entry-level homes for first-time buyers, but that one-at-a-time approach, while immensely helpful to those who benefit, also barely makes a dent in the problem.
Cape Cod Chronicle
What Happened To Selectmen's Badges?
– From “Blazing Saddles,” in homage to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”. Once upon a time, members of boards of selectmen had badges. Exactly when board members began carrying badges is lost in the mists of time. Apparently, they were used for identification when selectmen had other duties that could necessitate the production of a badge to prove that they were on official business.
capecod.com
Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma.
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber looks to April opening on Cape Cod
Renovations are underway at a former antique center, which will be transformed into Koopman’s 12th location. Koopman Lumber has revealed additional insights about its 12th location set to open on Cape Cod this spring. The family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Rockland Trust To Close Downtown Branch
CHATHAM — Starting with the Chatham Trust Company, there's been a bank at the Chatham rotary continuously since 1955, but that could change when the current tenant, Rockland Trust, completes its lease in April. If no other bank takes over the space, it would be the first time in decades that Chatham has had only one full-service bank in town.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Orleans Officials Delve Into Phase Three Sewer Planning
ORLEANS – Voters at the annual town meeting in May could be asked to support funding to design the town's next phase of sewer work. The latest phase would cover approximately 300 properties in the areas of Crystal Lake, Pilgrim Lake, Lonnie's Pond and Arey's Pond, as well as a portion of Meetinghouse Pond that was not covered in the second phase of sewering.
capeandislands.org
Eagles and Ospreys
If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
capeandislands.org
Goodbye, one-way streets. This city planner is redrawing Hyannis
HYANNIS—It can be tough to get around here, whether on foot or by car. Among the solutions: Get rid of one-way streets and bring back two-way travel. An overhaul is headed to Main Street and nearby roads and intersections over the next two years, as the town of Barnstable works to make travel safer for walkers, bicyclists, and drivers.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue
Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Want Saquatucket Sidewalk Project Extended East To Julian Road
HARWICH – The plan to extend a sidewalk from Harwich Port to Saquatucket Harbor was well received by local residents during a design presentation last week. In fact, residents wanted to see the state expand the project and provide additional amenities. The project calls for a five-foot sidewalk on...
Boston Globe
Hilderbabes take Nantucket
A Hilderbabe’s pilgrimage to Nantucket is like a Potterhead’s trip to Hogwarts, only this mecca isn’t a film set; it’s a real place. On a Friday night in January, Elin Hilderbrand strode into the ballroom of the Nantucket Hotel wearing a fuchsia sundress, jeweled flip-flops and a smile as twinkly as the disco ball over her head.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Powers Apologizes for Actions As Housing Trust Chair
HARWICH — Town Administrator Joseph Powers, acting as chairman of the affordable housing trust, issued an apology for his actions in the affordable housing trust session on Jan. 17. That session contained very combative dialogue between Powers and member Judith Underwood, and ended abruptly. The lack of progress in...
