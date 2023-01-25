Read full article on original website
Related
Dartmouth
An Ode to Freshman Friendships
I have always been familiar with the phrase, “The people make the place.” However, I have never heard it voiced as emphatically as at Dartmouth. After a year on campus, I say it myself with a conviction that my high school self would be in awe of. Where...
Dartmouth
The Look Ahead: Week 5
Track and field will compete in their third meet of the season in which they look to continue breaking program records, men’s tennis looks to add another victory to its season and women’s swimming strives to win their first conference meet of the seas. Friday, Jan. 27. The...
Dartmouth
The Golden Nugget
In light of Foco’s revamped recipe, students debate the ideal chicken nugget. Looking around the Class of 1953 Commons this term, not much has changed. Bake My Day still has baked goods, the salad station still has salads and the soup station still has, well, soup. However, upon my arrival to campus, I could not stop hearing about a change to what is perhaps the biggest staple of college dining — chicken nuggets. And after I had the opportunity to try them, I immediately understood what all of the excitement was about.
Dartmouth
Verbum Ultimum: Baby Steps toward Student Wellness
Small changes in the classroom could have a big impact on student mental health and wellbeing. Mental health and wellness is always on the minds of Dartmouth students. Since it convened last March, this Editorial Board has published no less than four articles on various mental health topics, from the JED Foundation to the collective trauma of losing five of our classmates in less than three years. Similarly, David Millman ’23 and Jessica Chiriboga ’24, president and vice president of Dartmouth Student Government, ran on a platform of expanding and improving the mental healthcare options available to students.
Dartmouth
Persistent laundry issues in College housing spur student discontent
Students noted that despite high laundry prices, machines are often malfunctioning or ineffective. When laundry is done properly, clothes and linens come out clean. But that is not always the case at Dartmouth, with students reporting issues ranging from damp clothing to moldy washers in College dormitories. Aside from some...
Dartmouth
Tarana Burke: ‘How Dare We Not Take Action?’
Keynoting Dartmouth’s monthlong celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Tarana Burke, the activist and author who founded the ‘me too.’ movement, spoke to more than 100 people in Filene Auditorium Tuesday night about her visionary work to support and empower Black and brown girls and to encourage everyone to speak out about sexual abuse.
Dartmouth
Capone: Dartmouth's Grading System Gets an F, Part II
The Hypocrisy of the Non-Recording Option (NRO) One of the purportedly unique features of Dartmouth’s grading system is the ability to elect a non-recording option (NRO) for a class. Students can select a threshold for the lowest grade they are willing to receive in a class; if, upon completion of the term, they receive a grade lower than their limit (but still pass the class), an “NR” will appear on their transcript instead of the grade. This “NR” is not factored into GPA calculations.
Dartmouth
Following road win against Harvard, men’s basketball falls to Princeton despite Cornish’s 31-point performance
Untimely turnovers down the stretch sent the game to overtime, in which the Tigers prevailed. Up 76-72 with 1:11 remaining, history was on the minds of the Big Green basketball team. Better yet, it seemed history was about to be made. Fresh off road wins against Yale University on Jan....
Comments / 0