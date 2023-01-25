In light of Foco’s revamped recipe, students debate the ideal chicken nugget. Looking around the Class of 1953 Commons this term, not much has changed. Bake My Day still has baked goods, the salad station still has salads and the soup station still has, well, soup. However, upon my arrival to campus, I could not stop hearing about a change to what is perhaps the biggest staple of college dining — chicken nuggets. And after I had the opportunity to try them, I immediately understood what all of the excitement was about.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO