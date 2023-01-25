Read full article on original website
Essence
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy
The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
I have a dream that one day in Alabama, MLK will no longer share a holiday with Robert E. Lee
A version of this tribute cartoon was first posted in 2020. “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.” - Martin Luther King Jr. Pardon me for tweaking one of my favorite quotes by Dr. King, but here goes ... “You can kill the dreamer...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.
‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day
On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
The Nine States That Don't Have a Street Named After Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Professor Derek H. Alderman, there is occasional local opposition to re-naming a street by those who fear it may "stigmatize their neighborhood."
New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist's response
Hank Willis Thomas, the conceptual artist behind "The Embrace," a monument commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's relationship, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the criticism the statue has received.
Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?
King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.
9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids
While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
Opinion: The absurdity of the backlash over the MLK statue
You may not love the new MLK statue. But it's hard to argue with its vision, writes art historian and curator Adrienne L. Childs.
A Love Story for MLK Jr. and His Wife Coretta King
Several women played significant roles in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and activism, especially his wife, Coretta, writes Francis Akhalbey for Face2Face Africa. “Women were significant in his life, their intellectual production, their spiritual accompaniment. … Women surrounded him in so many ways,” said the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, a professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University.
Daughter Reveals Identity of the Man Between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali in Historic 1963 Photo
A historic photo is getting a story, and it’s written by the man in the middle’s daughter. A new memoir about another hidden figure, an unsung hero in history that so many see in the photos of museums is now available on Amazon and online at ForTheStrengthofHarlem.com. Harlem’s...
WCNC
President Biden speaks at MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden is visiting Atlanta Sunday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He is attending services at Ebenezer Baptist Church to deliver remarks. You can watch his speech in this story, on11Alive's YouTube Channel or on the 11Alive+ app on Roku and FireTV. >> Watch...
Biden insists America should not be silent about 'abuses of the past' in MLK day speech
'The idea that we're supposed to remain silent on the abuses of the past, as if they didn't occur? That's not being woke. That's being honest. That's talking about history,' the president said.
Dartmouth
Former The Dartmouth Publisher Dax Tejera ’07 ‘lived his life with complete intention,’ remembered for his drive
Tejera, a history and government major, covered major political events in the United States and overseas throughout his journalism career. As the 2004 presidential elections were starting to take shape, a first-year student came up to Matt Slaine ’06, who had interned for former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s presidential campaign in the summer of 2003. That student was Dax Tejera ’07, who convinced Slaine to get him an interview with the presidential candidate.
