Dartmouth, MA

Essence

13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy

The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
COLORADO STATE
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.
Rolling Stone

‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day

On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fatherly

9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids

While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
ATLANTA, GA
DELCO.Today

A Love Story for MLK Jr. and His Wife Coretta King

Several women played significant roles in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and activism, especially his wife, Coretta, writes Francis Akhalbey for Face2Face Africa. “Women were significant in his life, their intellectual production, their spiritual accompaniment. … Women surrounded him in so many ways,” said the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, a professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University.
WASHINGTON STATE
Dartmouth

Former The Dartmouth Publisher Dax Tejera ’07 ‘lived his life with complete intention,’ remembered for his drive

Tejera, a history and government major, covered major political events in the United States and overseas throughout his journalism career. As the 2004 presidential elections were starting to take shape, a first-year student came up to Matt Slaine ’06, who had interned for former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s presidential campaign in the summer of 2003. That student was Dax Tejera ’07, who convinced Slaine to get him an interview with the presidential candidate.
