Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
SB Nation
Newcastle ‘retain strong interest’ in Hakim Ziyech but are prioritizing Anthony Gordon — report
Chelsea almost spent a rather silly amount on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the summer — even by our rather silly amounts of spending standards — but the 21-year-old ended up staying despite our best attempts. Safe to say that neither his nor our season have gone the...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Gusto, Lamptey, Dumfries, Diaz, Gordon, Zaniolo, McKennie, Onana, Soares
Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London) Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro...
BBC
Everton: Anthony Gordon absent from training for third day running
Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon missed training on Thursday, for the third day running. He has been absent at Everton's Finch Farm training base since manager Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday. Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the England U-21 international during the transfer window,...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Report: Newcastle In Talks With Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are now in formal conversations with Everton for the possible transfer of Anthony Gordon. Chelsea have had previous interest in the player.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Mad Max, Conti Quarters, Phil Fit?, and More...
After the quick pace of the festive fixtures, it feels a little strange that Manchester City Men must wait until Friday for the next match. The Man City Women will be back tomorrow, trying to advance in the Continental Cup. Sky Blue News has the latest as we get ready for all the action.
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
SB Nation
Robbo: Trent “A Leader in Every Way”
Andy Robertson was the most recent guest on the official Liverpool FC podcast, We Are Liverpool, and he shed a little light on nuggets such as getting Calvin Harris in for last year’s cup parades, and his upbringing in Glasgow. On the pod, he shed a little light on...
SB Nation
What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City
Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
