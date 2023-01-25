Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
WBTV
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
860wacb.com
Home Destroyed By Fire Tuesday Evening In Alexander County
A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening in Alexander County. Alexander County Fire Marshall Mark Earle says around 11:30pm, units from Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville and Vashti were dispatched to a residence on Jolly Cemetery Road north of Taylorsville. The dwelling was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Earle says...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault
A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
WXII 12
Woman throws burning hot soup at teenage employee after being dissatisfied with her transaction, deputies say
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after deputies said she threw scalding soup at a restaurant employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. in reference to an assault that had already occurred at the Mayflower restaurant.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man dies after being shot while standing in front of his home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old has died after a late-night shooting in Winston-Salem in front of his home. It happened Wednesday around 11:35 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stockton Street, near Interstate 40 and Highway 52. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and, upon arrival, they found...
Fatal shooting on Stockton Street marks 7th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Stockton Street about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t see any victims in the […]
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Iredell County Fill-In Teacher Accused Of Drinking On The Job
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher that was filling in at an elementary school was found with wine while on the job. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Tuesday, the Shepherd Elementary School principal, Kim Mitchell, informed a school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
Following several searches, NC woman still missing a week after car ran out of gas, keys found in ignition
Rebecca Tackett Hawks car was found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years.
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
Taylorsville Times
Fire claims home in Sugar Loaf
A home in the Sugar Loaf Community burned in a nighttime fire on Tuesday, Jan. 24, displacing two people. According to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle, the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. that night. Firefighters who arrived on the scene described heavy fire on the back porch of the doublewide mobile home at 840 Jolly Cemetery Road.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge
Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing List Of Charges
40-year old Brandon Lee Thomas of Taylorsville was arrested Friday, January 20th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was also served warrants for multiple counts of failure to appear with regards to violation of his probation. He also has charges pending for a series of traffic related offenses that include driving with license revoked. Thomas remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $35.000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Make Felony Drug Arrest
On Tuesday, January 24th, Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Joseph Carroll Matthews of Taylorsville. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthews was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center and has since been released under a secured bond of $10,000. A Monday, January 30th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Captured After Being Listed As Fugitive
The Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 27-year old Dustin Lee Jones of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was wanted as a fugitive for felony violation of his probation. After his arrest, Jones was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with as secured bond of $10,000.
Comments / 1