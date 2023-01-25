ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

WBTV

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Home Destroyed By Fire Tuesday Evening In Alexander County

A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening in Alexander County. Alexander County Fire Marshall Mark Earle says around 11:30pm, units from Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville and Vashti were dispatched to a residence on Jolly Cemetery Road north of Taylorsville. The dwelling was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Earle says...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault

A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Woman throws burning hot soup at teenage employee after being dissatisfied with her transaction, deputies say

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested after deputies said she threw scalding soup at a restaurant employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. in reference to an assault that had already occurred at the Mayflower restaurant.
RURAL HALL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Iredell County Fill-In Teacher Accused Of Drinking On The Job

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher that was filling in at an elementary school was found with wine while on the job. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Tuesday, the Shepherd Elementary School principal, Kim Mitchell, informed a school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WJHL

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
HAMPTON, TN
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC
Taylorsville Times

Fire claims home in Sugar Loaf

A home in the Sugar Loaf Community burned in a nighttime fire on Tuesday, Jan. 24, displacing two people. According to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle, the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. that night. Firefighters who arrived on the scene described heavy fire on the back porch of the doublewide mobile home at 840 Jolly Cemetery Road.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge

Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Facing List Of Charges

40-year old Brandon Lee Thomas of Taylorsville was arrested Friday, January 20th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was also served warrants for multiple counts of failure to appear with regards to violation of his probation. He also has charges pending for a series of traffic related offenses that include driving with license revoked. Thomas remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $35.000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Make Felony Drug Arrest

On Tuesday, January 24th, Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Joseph Carroll Matthews of Taylorsville. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthews was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center and has since been released under a secured bond of $10,000. A Monday, January 30th court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

