40-year old Brandon Lee Thomas of Taylorsville was arrested Friday, January 20th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was also served warrants for multiple counts of failure to appear with regards to violation of his probation. He also has charges pending for a series of traffic related offenses that include driving with license revoked. Thomas remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $35.000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO