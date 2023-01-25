Your mental health at the moment may not agree, but life after divorce can signal a positive start. The trials and tribulations of divorce bring about their own unique challenges for divorcing parties; some that you may not expect. For example, you may have a pet with your ex and be too worried about how you will share ownership, or you and your partner may have frozen embryos which can lead to having to make very difficult emotional choices. These types of mental challenges, of course, take their toll on your mental health, so it is crucial to take steps in looking after your well-being. We’ve compiled the most practical and useful ways you can take charge of your mental health following divorce.

