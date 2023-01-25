ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Fatherly

8 Tips for Living Alone Again After Divorce Or Separation

Life after a divorce or separation requires many adjustments. One big one? Learning to live alone again. After my separation, I texted my older cousin for words of advice. He’d previously survived a divorce, lived on his own for a while, and is now happily remarried. While discussing my pending move to a new place, we talked about how to readjust to living alone and dealing with the loneliness that can strike. He made one particular comment that stuck in my brain until moving day: “Living alone seems exciting at first, but you won’t know how you’ll handle it until that first night alone after you move in, lock the door for the night, and get into bed. That’s when it will all hit you.”
msn.com

Divorcing A Narcissist Starts With Changing You, Not Them

Divorce is never easy. Even when you decide to part ways "amicably," you still feel like you somehow dropped the ball or failed. And no matter how much you talk beforehand and how in agreement you think you are, something will always come up along the way. That's especially true when you're divorcing a narcissist because, in short, narcissists don't like to lose.
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?

Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
Shelley Wenger

Tips for Surviving Divorce

Going through a divorce may end up being the hardest thing that you have ever done. Not only are you losing the person that you planned to spend the rest of your life with, but your entire life is going to change. Most people have to move. Financially, you may be facing uncertainty in the following months and years.
Demetrius Pearson

Developing Emotional Resilience to Overcome Hardship

How do they do it? The 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Get That Way reveals the secrets of how they manage to stay strong in the face of adversity. If you consider yourself emotionally tough, then chances are you've been through some tough times. But the question remains:
outsidetheboxmom.com

Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents

Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
psychreg.org

Life After Divorce: How to Keep Your Mental Health in Check

Your mental health at the moment may not agree, but life after divorce can signal a positive start. The trials and tribulations of divorce bring about their own unique challenges for divorcing parties; some that you may not expect. For example, you may have a pet with your ex and be too worried about how you will share ownership, or you and your partner may have frozen embryos which can lead to having to make very difficult emotional choices. These types of mental challenges, of course, take their toll on your mental health, so it is crucial to take steps in looking after your well-being. We’ve compiled the most practical and useful ways you can take charge of your mental health following divorce.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.
Shelley Wenger

Positive Aspects of Divorce

Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
psychologytoday.com

PTSD May Shape How You Use Time, Spend Money, Pursue Goals

Some PTSD sufferers may stay busy to avoid pain and conflict. People with complex PTSD may self-soothe through overspending. People with PTSD may help others to keep the focus off themselves. Journaling can help clarify why you spend to self-soothe, overachieve and stay constantly busy. One pre-pandemic day, I insisted...

