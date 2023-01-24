ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas father goes viral for singing ‘worship song’ to premature son in NICU: ‘Proof that God is faithful’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy