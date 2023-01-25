Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere this year
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
iheart.com
In or Out? Here Are the Fashion Trends for 2023
If you follow fashion trends, here's what's to come in 2023!. · Swap your oversized sunglasses for small, rectangular styles – the more “Matrix,” the better. · Slim-fit blazers are being replaced by oversized cuts. Try an oversized blazer with defined shoulders instead of unlined slim-fit ones that don't keep their shape.
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
GW Hatchet
Look no further than your wardrobe to follow the most fashionable trends of 2023
2023 is the year of closet couture. Investing in the new year’s fashion trends doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your wardrobe. In fact, everything you need to stay in style might already be in your clothing collection. From repurposing preloved denim to raiding your family and friends’...
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Milan Fashion Week to Showcase Indigenous Designers
North American indigenous designs are coming to Milan Fashion Week. Kicking off a three-year partnership with the trade show White Milano, the nonprofit Indigenous Fashion Arts organization from Toronto will bring seven designers to Italy from Feb. 24 to 27 with the goal of increasing their global visibility.More from WWDChildren of the Discordance Men's Fall 2023Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2023 The designers include Lesley Hampton, a Temagami First Nation designer who is also a curve model with B&M Model Management, and is known for her size-inclusive activewear, tulle and pleated eveningwear; Evan Ducharme, a Metis artist with ancestral ties to...
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Hypebae
Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show
Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
intheknow.com
15 sweaters from Amazon we’re totally swooning over, all under $100
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Samantha Crompton is an In The Know style...
Timothee Chalamet Looks Effortlessly Cool in Shearling Bomber Jacket and White Denim Loewe Sneakers at Loewe’s Fall ’23 Menswear Show
Clad in casual wears, Timothee Chalamet attended Loewe’s fall ’23 menswear show in Paris. Backed by his boyish charms, the “Call Me By Your Name” star was seemingly fully dressed in the Spanish designer, down to his all-white footwear. Chalamet’s ensemble was comprised of a black shearling bomber jacket with leather sleeves in an oversized style, the outerwear layered overtop a classic plain white T-shirt. Going back to basics, the Oscar nominated thespian styled effortlessly cool dark blue joggers made of suede, also in a baggy style. Chalamet finished off his look with black sunnies. To go along with white socks, Chalamet...
Kylie Jenner Slammed for Wearing ‘Noose-Like’ Necklace at Paris Fashion Week: ‘This Is So Disgusting’
Another fashion faux pas. Kylie Jenner is being slammed for wearing Givenchy's controversial noose-inspired necklace during her visit to Paris Fashion Week, on the same day she outraged fans by donning a dress with a life-like lion's head on it. The cosmetics mogul, 25, stepped out for dinner on Monday, January 23, wearing the questionable...
Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani took to the haute couture catwalk in Paris Tuesday with evening wear spun from a traditional, diamond-patterned harlequin motif in pale pastels.
voguebusiness.com
Couture newcomer Robert Wun on selling to the super rich
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In the almost 10 years since launching his namesake label, London-based couturier Robert Wun has dressed countless celebrities including Cardi B and Letitia Wright, won the Andam special prize, and had his work displayed at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Museum of Fashion + Film, in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, he’s gearing up to present his first runway show, as part of Paris Haute Couture Week, on 26 January.
