ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABI Multifamily Brokers 260-Unit West Phoenix Apartment Community for $49.75 Million

By Real Estate Daily News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park

Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy