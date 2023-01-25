ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
Illinois Investor Buys River Village at River & Oracle – Sells for $5.8 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, (January 23, 2024) -- River Village Retail Center at 5002-5068 N Oracle, at the northeast corner of Oracle & River Road, sold for $5.8 million ($256. PSF). The property has two buildings with a total of 22,636 square feet and nine tenants. Built in 1979, the center is located at Tucson’s busiest intersection with 80,000 cars per day.
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
Greyson F

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
Pro Tips for Buying an Investment Property in Tucson

While property investment in Tucson, AZ, can be a great idea, it should never be a reckless one. After all, regardless of what type of property you are looking for, you will have to invest some serious finances. And, as long as you invest such an amount, it only makes sense to ensure that your investment is as cost-effective as possible. With this in mind, we will use this article to go over buying an investment property in Tucson, AZ, and give you an idea of what you should go through.
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
La Canada self-storage gets P&Z nod

A $12 million, 105,756-square-foot, 34-foot-tall self-storage facility on 2.53 acres west of La Canada Drive and north of Tangerine Road has been given favorable recommendation by the Oro Valley Planning and Zoning Commission. It now goes to the Oro Valley Town Council for final consideration. If it goes ahead, the...
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona

A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
New home building in Tucson expected to climb

The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼

It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano

Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
Discovering the power of horse therapy on a remote desert escape

It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
