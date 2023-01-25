Four People Have Been Charged In The Alleged Rape Of LSU Student Madison Brooks Before She Died After Being Hit By A Car

A Hawaiian man who spent more than 20 years in jail for rape and murder of a white woman was set free by court after an advanced DNA test proved his innocence. Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland. The 23-year-old white woman died on Christmas Eve in 1991 on the Big Island following an accident and sexual assault. The case was one of Hawaii’s biggest murders and grabbed national headlines. Mr Schweitzer was among the three people convicted in the case and the...

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO