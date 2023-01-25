Four People Have Been Charged In The Alleged Rape Of LSU Student Madison Brooks Before She Died After Being Hit By A Car

Read full article on original website
Arrests Made In Connection With Rape Of Student Who Was Fatally Hit By Car
Four people have been arrested in connection with the rape of 19-year-old Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks. Police said that 18-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington is being charged with third-degree rape, while Casen John Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were charged with principal to third-degree rape. A fourth person, whose name was not released because they are 17, was also charged with third-degree rape.
Four People Have Been Arrested After An LSU Student Was Allegedly Raped, Then Left On The Side Of The Road Where She Was Hit By A Car And Killed
Three teens and a 28-year-old man have been arrested after police said they promised to drive an intoxicated Louisiana State University sophomore home, but instead raped her and left her on the side of the road — where she was hit by a car and killed. Kaivon Washington, 18;...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Suspect arrested in slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in Florida
Police in Florida have made an arrest in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan last year and said that they believed the suspect did not work alone. On Wednesday, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Henry Tenon. Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and child abuse, police announced. Nelson explained that Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder charge because he did not act alone. The 61-year-old is set to have...
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Louisiana officer charged after two teens killed, another injured in high-speed crash
LOUISIANA, USA — A Louisiana police officer is facing criminal charges after slamming into a car during a chase, killing two teenagers and injuring another one. The officer, identified as David Cauthron, 42, with the Addis Police Department, is facing two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury. He was arrested on New Year's Day in connection to the crash that killed Caroline Gill, 16, and Maggie Dunn, 17, a statement from District Attorney Tony Clayton read.
Man who spent 20 years in jail for Hawaii tourist’s rape and murder released after new DNA test
A Hawaiian man who spent more than 20 years in jail for rape and murder of a white woman was set free by court after an advanced DNA test proved his innocence. Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland. The 23-year-old white woman died on Christmas Eve in 1991 on the Big Island following an accident and sexual assault. The case was one of Hawaii’s biggest murders and grabbed national headlines. Mr Schweitzer was among the three people convicted in the case and the...
