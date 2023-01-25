Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing 23 in 2019 El Paso mass shooting to plead guilty
Jan 24 (Reuters) - The man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a 2019 massacre targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack
Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty.A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter and trying to kill his 12-year-old daughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in triple shooting
DC Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that turned deadly Tuesday night on Benning Road. An unnamed 15-year-old boy, who was injured during the shooting, has been charged with murder in the death of a 54-year-old woman. Around 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 17, a call came into...
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Stephen Brown could possibly spend rest of life in prison
Convicted murdered Stephen Brown will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury voted in favor of extended sentencing so Brown can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The same jury convicted Brown of murder on Friday for the death of Telma Boinville. Her 8-year-old daughter was […]
Virginia Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Three 'Heinous' Murders Just Ahead Of Trial
James Michael Wright will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting deaths of two women and a teen girl who were found dead on his wooded property in 2019. Wright initially claimed he shot all three victims by accident. An accused serial killer in Virginia has...
Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison
A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
Six Victims ID-d in Gang-Linked California ‘Massacre’ Including Teen Mom Shot ‘Assassination-Style’ with 10-Month-Old Son
The day after revealing authorities suspected gang involvement in a “massacre” that killed six — including a teenage mother and her infant son — a California sheriff revealed the gruesome manner of their deaths in a follow-up press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “These people were clearly...
Teen Who Fatally Stabbed 16-Year-Old Cheerleader Sentenced To 3-9 Years
'Her killer gets to get out in three years to live her life, to have family, to have a career. My daughter will never see that,' Laverne Gordon, the victim's mother, said.
Solomon Peña to remain behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers homes
The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials' homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday.
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
