Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?
With the release of two new variations of the Apple Silicon M2 chipset, let’s see how the newer models stack up against the base M2 chipset. Apple has been surprisingly busy, with the release of several new pieces of hardware including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), alongside the latest Mac Mini M2 (2023).
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Nvidia Ships New RTX 4080 Silicon, Probably Still Too Expensive
Rumors are that Nvidia has cooked up a new piece of silicon for the GeForce RTX 4080.
How to Update Nvidia Drivers
To keep your Nvidia drivers running with the latest functionality and game optimizations.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
TechSpot
While Microsoft pours billions into OpenAI, Meta's AI chief says ChatGPT is "not particularly innovative"
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Many believe 2023 to be the year AI goes mainstream, driven by significant investments in any company or product with "AI" or "machine learning" attached to the name. Microsoft's renewed partnership with OpenAI doesn't confirm that prediction. However it shows that the Redmond giant is moving from its failed mixed reality efforts to dreaming big about a future of apps and services powered by artificial intelligence.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
9to5Mac
Is the 2023 Mac Pro dead on arrival? [Opinion]
The Mac Pro has effectively been defined as two things. First, the most powerful Mac in Apple’s line-up. Second, the most expandable machine, but it’s looking increasingly like neither will apply to the 2023 Mac Pro. And if you take away both of the unique selling points of...
Apple silicon Mac Pro to feature M2 Ultra chip with up to 76 GPU cores
The upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro is due to be announced this spring. While it’s unclear exactly when Apple will start selling its most powerful Mac yet, it’s been almost a year since the company teased the development of this machine. Previously, rumors indicated the Apple silicon Mac...
Mystery Intel Arc Desktop GPU With 16 Xe Cores Spotted in CompuBench
Benchmark data for an Intel Arc graphics card with 16 Xe cores has been spotted in CompuBench. Could it be the desktop version of the Arc A550M?
notebookcheck.net
Ketchup and toothpaste shown to be effective thermal paste substitutes for cooling 30 W AMD Radeon R7 240
An enthusiast over at the ComputerBase forums has demonstrated that common household items like ketchup, cheese, potato, toothpaste, skin cream, and copper tape among others can substitute for thermal paste in case of an urgent need. The comparison showed the Arctic MX-4 to be the most effective in preventing thermal throttling of a 30 W AMD Radeon R7 240 GPU, but ketchup and toothpaste come across as decent substitutes as well.
Cult of Mac
eGPU helps keep Intel Mac mini afloat in shipshape workstation [Setups]
Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Hal Howell recently shipped his computer setup to Cult of Mac for inspection, so to speak. He emailed photos and words, anyway. He runs an Intel Mac mini with an outboard engine of sorts on it for extra graphics processing power, plus Satechi USB-C hubs with extra ballast (er, storage).
Apple Mac Mini M2 / M2 Pro
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. With a new low price for the base model, and two peppy processor options, Apple's Mac mini offers...
TechSpot
