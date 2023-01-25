ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
beckersdental.com

10 DSO and dental leaders to know

The dental industry is a fascinating space with regional and national dental service organizations growing rapidly. Below is a list of 10 leaders who have made a positive impact on their organizations and have their sights set on future growth. Contact Cameron Cortigiano at ccortigiano@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for...
MedicalXpress

A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes

Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
labroots.com

Dental Implants Could Serve as Effective Hearing Aids

One day you might have a hearing aid implanted in your mouth. Researchers tested the efficiency of natural teeth and dental implants to conduct sound as an alternative to traditional hearing aids. Bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHA) are surgically implanted devices that treat hearing loss through bone conduction of sound vibrations...
infomeddnews.com

In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?

Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The utility Of Radical Of Ancillary Medical Services Expansion In 2023

Indiscriminate Expansion of Ancillary Services May Be The Epitome Of Double-Edged Sword Without A Robust Logistics. As patient care becomes further strenuous for medical practices, some clinics consider adding amenities to their existing settings. They intend to improve patient experience and outcomes, thus boosting revenue by adding extra work to their already busy practice.
infomeddnews.com

Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care

As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
dcnewsnow.com

Vitamin D3 benefits

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your body creates vitamin D3 when the sun touches your skin. In the winter, however, we tend to stay inside more, making it harder to get the proper amount of D3. Drops in D3 can be damaging to both the...
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
HIT Consultant

Pearl Health Raises $55M to Expand Value-Based Care Innovation

– Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk-bearing in value-based care, today announced that it has raised $55M in its oversubscribed Series B funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund and Viking Global Investors, with participation by AlleyCorp, SV Angel’s Growth Fund, and other leading investors. This round brings Pearl’s total funding to date to more than $80M.
msn.com

Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?

Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
Medagadget.com

Medical Beds Market is estimated to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 22.6 Bn by the end of 2032 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Stryker Corporation

The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.
Emily Roy

New Weight-Loss Drugs Take The World By Storm 

FDA Approves New Drug Treatment for Chronic Weight ManagementPhoto byi yunmaionUnsplash. Obesity is a chronic disease and a global health challenge. Although lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise represent the cornerstone of weight management, sustaining weight loss long-term is a challenge.
beckersdental.com

Association of Dental Support Organizations forms task force to combat staffing shortages

The Association of Dental Support Organizations launched a task force to address staffing issues in dental practices. The task force, which is composed of member companies and other partners in the dental industry, will research and explore issues impacting the ability of dental practices to recruit and retain staff. The...
RadarOnline

Top Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Gordon Andan, Masters Perfection In Surgical Arts

Every person wants to feel beautiful and confident in their appearance, which boosts self-love, but many people feel uncomfortable with their bodies. While cosmetic surgery can remedy this, many people are afraid to have surgery due to the lack of qualified experts.Gordon Andan is a leading New York-based cosmetic surgeon. He is the founder of New York Surgical Arts, a premier medical practice in New York City. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Andan also co-authored articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Surge,...
