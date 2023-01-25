Read full article on original website
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
fintechfutures.com
US fintech nCino appoints Greg Orenstein as new CFO
US fintech nCino, a global provider of cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the financial services industry, has appointed Greg Orenstein as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Orenstein joined nCino in 2015 and most recently served as chief corporate development and strategy officer. He will succeed David Rudow,...
fintechfutures.com
US fintech Marygold & Co names Timothy Rooney as new president
Colorado-based Marygold & Co, a fintech company developing a new mobile banking and financial services app, has named Timothy Rooney as its new president. Originally hired to set up and lead the investment advisory arm of the firm, Rooney will now be responsible for Marygold & Co’s overall “vision and strategy” and tasked with ensuring the successful launch of the firm’s upcoming app.
helihub.com
Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth
Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
fintechfutures.com
Dutch paytech Mollie promotes CTO Koen Köppen to CEO
Amsterdam-based payments service provider Mollie is set to appoint its current chief technology officer (CTO) Koen Köppen as its new CEO. The appointment is conditional to approval from the Dutch Central Bank. Köppen will replace Mollie’s current CEO Shane Happach, who is leaving the firm for a new job...
Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says
The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
fintechfutures.com
Australian banking tech provider Sandstone appoints CTO
Anthony McKew has joined Sandstone Technology, an Australia-based digital banking tech provider, as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McKew has over 35 years of both domestic and global experience within banking and retail technology. His expertise, Sandstone says, “lies in designing and managing enterprise grade platforms considered business critical for major retailers, government agencies and digital operations for both vendors and service providers”.
fintechfutures.com
Copper.co names former UK chancellor Lord Hammond as chair
Digital asset infrastructure firm Copper.co has appointed former UK chancellor Philip Hammond as chair, with immediate effect. Lord Hammond, who has served as a senior advisor to Copper since October 2021, has resumed his business career since stepping down as an MP in 2019. He served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019.
fintechfutures.com
PayTech Awards call for nominations
The PayTech Awards, now in their sixth year, recognise excellence and innovation in the use of IT in the finance and payment industry worldwide. The 2022 ceremony was attended by 200 guests who enjoyed an incredible day of celebration, entertainment, and networking. This year’s PayTech Awards will take place on...
fintechfutures.com
Freedom Finance names Richard Parfitt head of data science
Freedom Finance has appointed Richard Parfitt as head of data science as it looks to leverage data resources to drive automation and product development. Parfitt will be tasked with leading Freedom Finance’s data products initiative, building out and managing a multi-disciplinary team to develop new services for customers. He...
fintechfutures.com
OBIE names Marion King as new chair and trustee
The UK’s Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) has appointed Marion King as its new chair and trustee, effective 1 February. King will succeed current chair and trustee Charlotte Crosswell, who will step down on 31 January following the completion of her trustee mandate. In her new role, King will...
monitordaily.com
Clifford Chance Appoints Pozen Regional Managing Partner for the Americas
International law firm Clifford Chance appointed Sharis Arnold Pozen as regional managing partner for the Americas, a key strategic area of focus for the firm, effective May 1. Pozen is co-chair of the firm’s Global Antitrust Group. She joined the firm in 2019 having held senior positions at General Electric, the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission. Sharis holds numerous leadership positions in the firm and was recently inducted into the American Bar Association’s Women.Connected Hall of Fame-inism.
Carbios Strengthens Executive Committee in Pivotal Year for Industrial and Commercial Development
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005432/en/ (L-R): Martine BRISSET (General Manager Biodegradation Division, Senior Vice President of Carbios Group, and Executive Committee Member) and Delphine DENOIZE (Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director, and Executive Committee Member)
fintechfutures.com
SMB financial health platform Nav acquires Nuula
Nav, a financial health platform for small businesses in the US, has acquired the assets of Canadian fintech start-up Nuula for an undisclosed sum. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small business community, providing business insights and financial products to small business owners.
crowdfundinsider.com
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
fintechfutures.com
Corlytics acquires regulatory lifecycle platform ING SparQ in €5m deal
Irish regtech firm Corlytics has acquired SparQ, a platform spun out from Dutch banking heavyweight ING built to help financial firms identify and implement external regulation, in a €5 million aggregate deal. Corlytics hopes the integration of SparQ’s tech will enable it to create a unified “monitoring to policy”...
