A UK watchdog has launched an investigation into the accuracy of ‘green’ claims made about household essentials – such as food, drink, and toiletries – to make sure shoppers are not being misled.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is clamping down on ‘greenwashing’, where corporations celebrate their ethical and environmental initiatives to divert attention from more dubious activities, by assessing whether products that claim to be eco-friendly are being marketed to shoppers honestly.In 2021, the average household spent almost £70 a week on food and drink alone, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) – essential items such as food and...

19 HOURS AGO