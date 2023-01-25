Read full article on original website
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
Amazon Prime adds huge free perk by teaming up with major US retailers
AMAZON has revealed plans to team up with more popular US retailers for its Buy with Prime feature. Beginning on January 31, Amazon Prime users can use their benefits on many third-party websites. That's because the tech giant is opening up its Buy with Prime program to US retailers at...
80% Of U.S. Shopping Malls Estimated by Industry Analysts to Permanently Close Within 10 Years
In an era when dozens of malls are shuttered or sold yearly, experts discuss likely reasons for the ongoing decline. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coresight Research, WSJ.com, CNBC.com, and Google.com.
Aldi launches new service designed to cut the cost of shopping even further
Aldi has developed a new service designed to cut the cost of shopping even further. Aldi’s ‘ Amazing Savings’ page now offers customers access to a wide range of hints, tips and hacks, as well as budget-friendly recipes. The section covers everything from £1 meal ideas to...
Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips
Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
Lowe's CEO: Physical stores are 'biggest central competitive advantage' in retail
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said that physical stores are the "biggest central competitive advantage" that retail companies can have in today's environment.
‘The job is not human’: UK retail warehouse staff describe gruelling work
As Amazon workers strike for first time, TUC says rapid home delivery relies on labour that is monitored, repetitive and demanding
Greedflation: 'Entirely possible' that food brands are profiteering from price hikes, says Tesco chairman
British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that some food producers may be taking advantage of inflationary pressures, raising prices more than necessary. Chairman John Allan said it was "entirely possible" that some food firms are profiteering from inflation at the cost of some of the poorest consumers. But consumer group...
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
FCA greenlights Nova Credit to provide credit references for new arrivals
Nova Credit UK has received permission from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide credit references to businesses in the UK via its Nova Passport tech. Nova Credit is a credit bureau designed to enhance financial inclusion through helping businesses make “fair and informed” decisions on “thin file”, no credit history or new-to-country applicants.
Building a future-ready bank
It’s that time of the year when market watchers’ 2022 predictions start to become reality or fade away as fast as the festive vibe in the first week of January. Then the analysts turn their attention to find the dominant trends for 2023. Will it be tokenisation? The...
FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims
When does “Made in America” really mean “Made in China?" The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wanted to know the answer and has taken action against Instant Brands, manufacturer of Pyrex-brand glass measuring cups, for claims that those items were made in the United States during a time that the company was importing some measuring cups from China.
Corlytics acquires regulatory lifecycle platform ING SparQ in €5m deal
Irish regtech firm Corlytics has acquired SparQ, a platform spun out from Dutch banking heavyweight ING built to help financial firms identify and implement external regulation, in a €5 million aggregate deal. Corlytics hopes the integration of SparQ’s tech will enable it to create a unified “monitoring to policy”...
Australian banking tech provider Sandstone appoints CTO
Anthony McKew has joined Sandstone Technology, an Australia-based digital banking tech provider, as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McKew has over 35 years of both domestic and global experience within banking and retail technology. His expertise, Sandstone says, “lies in designing and managing enterprise grade platforms considered business critical for major retailers, government agencies and digital operations for both vendors and service providers”.
China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally
SANYA, China, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's scrapping of travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, but many consumers see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally on the tax-free island of Hainan.
Watchdog launches probe into shopping basket climate claims
A UK watchdog has launched an investigation into the accuracy of ‘green’ claims made about household essentials – such as food, drink, and toiletries – to make sure shoppers are not being misled.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is clamping down on ‘greenwashing’, where corporations celebrate their ethical and environmental initiatives to divert attention from more dubious activities, by assessing whether products that claim to be eco-friendly are being marketed to shoppers honestly.In 2021, the average household spent almost £70 a week on food and drink alone, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) – essential items such as food and...
United Heritage Credit Union taps NCR for ATM-as-a-Service solution
Enterprise tech provider NCR Corporation has agreed a deal with United Heritage Credit Union (UHCU) to run the firm’s ATM fleet via its ATM-as-a-Service (ATMaaS) solution. The credit union will have access to the full suite of ATM capabilities offered by NCR’s ATMaaS offering, including cash management, maintenance and servicing, software and transaction processing.
Open letter calls on UK government to boost SME credit access
A group of UK lenders have written an open letter to the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, calling on the government to boost small business credit access via improved data sharing. The letter has been co-signed by Codat, Atom Bank, Funding Circle, Iwoca,...
PayPal faces antitrust investigation in Germany
Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, the Bundeskartellamt, has initiated proceedings against PayPal regarding what the regulator refers to as “practices possibly foreclosing competitors and restricting price competition”. The Bundeskartellamt’s action is concerned with PayPal’s terms and conditions, which the regulator claims prevent merchants from offering goods or services...
Finora Bank taps regtech iDenfy for automated customer onboarding
Lithuania’s SME-focused Finora Bank has tapped fraud prevention and ID verification start-up iDenfy to automate its know your customer (KYC) compliance and customer onboarding processes. After obtaining a banking licence from the European Central Bank, Finora Bank required “more robust” security as it looked to scale and adhere to...
