Pep Guardiola comes up against his former assistant Mikel Arteta for the first time this season as Manchester City host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.With the Gunners leading the champions in the title race, the eagerly-anticipated contest at the Etihad Stadium is sure to whet the appetite for their two Premier League encounters still to come this season.Here, the PA news agency looks at the two managers:ExperienceHaving managed three of Europe’s most powerful clubs in Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, and collected 32 trophies over the past 15 years, Guardiola’s experience obviously dwarfs that of relative...

23 HOURS AGO