Lexington, KY

KYNETIC awards 8 commercialization grants

KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH) and part of the national NIH Proof-of-Concept Network. The program offers entrepreneurial education and proof-of-concept/product development grants to accelerate the translation of academic innovations into biomedical products by investigators throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. KYNETIC...
Bhattacharyya receives prestigious Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Ph.D., professor of chemical and materials engineering in the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, is the 2023 recipient of the Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation in Membrane Science and Technology. The award, given by the North American Membrane Society...
Register for UKPD's Citizens Police Academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Police Department invites members of the community to participate in this year’s Citizens Police Academy (CPA). Through the program, individuals will gain a deeper understanding of law enforcement and the department’s various roles at UK. CPA topics...
Network Upgrade in Young Library

University of Kentucky Information Technology Services will continue their efforts to upgrade the Wi-Fi network at William T. Young Library on Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27. Patrons may experience slower Wi-Fi and have difficulty connecting to the network while this work is in progress. We thank you for...
