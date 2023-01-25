Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Bhattacharyya receives prestigious Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Ph.D., professor of chemical and materials engineering in the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, is the 2023 recipient of the Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation in Membrane Science and Technology. The award, given by the North American Membrane Society...
uky.edu
'UK at the Half': GEN-EV program teaches kids team-building, STEM
There’s growing interest in one of the programs run by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research. The GEN-EV program teaches Kentucky students engineering and team-based skills while they work on an exciting project — building and racing an electric car. “How many of you...
uky.edu
14 UK undergraduates to present at Posters-at-the-Capitol
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The 21st annual Posters-at-the-Capitol on March 2, 2023, will feature 14 University of Kentucky undergraduate students whose research addresses topics with important implications for issues in Kentucky, including community health, agricultural sustainability, renewable energy and public health and safety. Posters-at-the-Capitol is hosted collaboratively...
uky.edu
From FBI to UK: How online student discovers passion for social work
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Joel didn't begin his career in education with any intention of pursuing a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — let alone studying for his master’s degree online at the University of Kentucky. “I taught for 13 years as...
uky.edu
KYNETIC awards 8 commercialization grants
The Kentucky Network for Innovation and Commercialization (KYNETIC) has selected eight applicants from its Cycle 6 for project funding. KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH) and part of the national NIH Proof-of-Concept Network. The program offers entrepreneurial education and proof-of-concept/product development...
uky.edu
How UK College of Social Work Graduate Elizabeth Trebelhorn Relaunched Her Career Helping Families Impacted by Incarceration
To say Elizabeth Trebelhorn is a force of nature is an understatement. Her passion for the social work field and desire to advocate for change radiates as she describes her professional path. “During my childhood, my brother was in the juvenile justice system. Then he went into the adult system....
uky.edu
UK HealthCare providing updated flu numbers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) — UK HealthCare is providing updated flu data to area health departments to correct information not previously reported. Due to an information technology data systems issue, 2,082 positive flu results from October through early January were not imported and received from UK HealthCare to the Kentucky Health Information Exchange (KHIE), a secure network where hospitals and health care facilities can locate and share patient health information. Through KHIE, the data is then shared with local health departments.
uky.edu
Network Upgrade in Young Library
University of Kentucky Information Technology Services will continue their efforts to upgrade the Wi-Fi network at William T. Young Library on Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27. Patrons may experience slower Wi-Fi and have difficulty connecting to the network while this work is in progress. We thank you for...
uky.edu
UK HealthCare Sports Medicine's Taylor Spyker named head trainer for Lexington Sporting Club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2022) – Lexington Sporting Club is excited to announce its new Head Athletic Trainer Taylor Spyker, who is working with the club through its collaboration with UK HealthCare Sports Medicine. Spyker will serve as the primary athletic trainer for the United Soccer League (USL) League...
uky.edu
Register for UKPD's Citizens Police Academy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Police Department invites members of the community to participate in this year’s Citizens Police Academy (CPA). Through the program, individuals will gain a deeper understanding of law enforcement and the department’s various roles at UK. CPA topics...
