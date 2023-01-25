ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uky.edu

14 UK undergraduates to present at Posters-at-the-Capitol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The 21st annual Posters-at-the-Capitol on March 2, 2023, will feature 14 University of Kentucky undergraduate students whose research addresses topics with important implications for issues in Kentucky, including community health, agricultural sustainability, renewable energy and public health and safety. Posters-at-the-Capitol is hosted collaboratively...
uky.edu

KYNETIC awards 8 commercialization grants

KYNETIC is a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (REACH) and part of the national NIH Proof-of-Concept Network. The program offers entrepreneurial education and proof-of-concept/product development grants to accelerate the translation of academic innovations into biomedical products by investigators throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. KYNETIC...
uky.edu

'UK at the Half': GEN-EV program teaches kids team-building, STEM

There’s growing interest in one of the programs run by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research. The GEN-EV program teaches Kentucky students engineering and team-based skills while they work on an exciting project — building and racing an electric car. “How many of you...
uky.edu

Network Upgrade in Young Library

University of Kentucky Information Technology Services will continue their efforts to upgrade the Wi-Fi network at William T. Young Library on Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27. Patrons may experience slower Wi-Fi and have difficulty connecting to the network while this work is in progress. We thank you for...
uky.edu

Bhattacharyya receives prestigious Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2023) — Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Ph.D., professor of chemical and materials engineering in the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, is the 2023 recipient of the Alan S. Michael Award for Innovation in Membrane Science and Technology. The award, given by the North American Membrane Society...
uky.edu

UK HealthCare providing updated flu numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) — UK HealthCare is providing updated flu data to area health departments to correct information not previously reported. Due to an information technology data systems issue, 2,082 positive flu results from October through early January were not imported and received from UK HealthCare to the Kentucky Health Information Exchange (KHIE), a secure network where hospitals and health care facilities can locate and share patient health information. Through KHIE, the data is then shared with local health departments.
