Inspiration Behind Using Algorithms to Predict Stroke Risk: Michael Pencina, PhD
The vice dean for data science at Duke University School of Medicine talked about the main findings from his latest published study on stroke risk algorithms. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “The study was motivated by the need to do better in prevention of stroke. We know...
neurologylive.com
Machine Learning Techniques for Predicting Stroke Risk in Adults: Michael Pencina, PhD
The vice dean for data science at Duke University School of Medicine spoke about the major disparities observed in models that assess stroke risk. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. “There is growing evidence of knowledge that the ability for machine learning to contribute something meaningful using data that's less complex, is generally not high. Our results confirm that.”
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Cell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic.
Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement
On Monday, Fox News host Dan Bongino opened his daily podcast on a topic that seemed like old news: Covid-19 vaccines. He brought them up after first complaining that fellow conservatives had gotten “bogged down” in the story about classified documents seized from President Biden‘s Delaware home and former Washington, D.C., office, “because the left are absolute experts at misdirection,” he said. Instead, Bongino wanted to focus on what he sees as a growing sense of distrust among those who had received vaccines and boosters. “I’m sensing an enormous cultural shift here, folks,” he said, arguing that even Democrats were having...
Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
CBS News
Midriff bulge linked to physical decline, study
MIAMI - An expanding waistline might seem like a rite of passage for men and women reaching middle age, but a new study finds that midriff bulge is linked to physical decline later in life. A study, which followed 4,509 people who were 45 years old or older in Norway...
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
‘Mystery’ condition causing ‘terrifying’ hallucinations in one million Britons
More than one-third of UK health experts are not aware of Charles Bonnet syndrome - CBS - a condition which can cause vivid, and sometimes frightening, hallucinations.A poll of 1,100 health experts - including GPs, doctors and optometrists - found 37 per cent were not aware of CBS.The condition is not caused by mental health problems or dementia. It is purely due to a loss of sight - 60 per cent or more - which reduces or stops the regular messages from the eye to the brain.When you lose your sight, your brain gets less information from your eyes than...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Botox patients panicking over news that COVID vax weakens wrinkle reducer
Botoxed beauty queens, beware. A recent study has found that neuromodulator injections like Botox may be less effective in people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine — striking panic in the hearts, and foreheads, of some users. “Either higher doses or more frequent treatment intervals will be needed, costing more money or requiring more doctor visits yearly” said New York City dermatologist, Dr. Jason Emer. Researchers found that, after receiving the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, the average time before patients need a touch-up of the wrinkle-reducer is significantly shortened. Dr. Emer summarized the study, published last fall in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, for The Post:...
New booster falls short on US protection against COVID: CDC report
Americans who got their COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine are not fully protected against getting sick, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that said the updated boosters were just 48% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from the XBB variant of the disease. The World Health Organization has a 50% threshold to deem a vaccine effective — meaning the bivalent shots fall just below their benchmark when targeting the dominant XBB strain. However, the CDC noted that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalization and death, rather than transmission and minor illness from the...
