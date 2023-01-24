Read full article on original website
Cleaning up the roads
Debate ensued during a House hearing Thursday morning on whether roadkill is the responsibility of the Missouri Department of Transportation or the Missouri Department of Conservation. Following Missouri’s deer population boom in recent years, residents have become increasingly frustrated by the amount of roadkill and the length of time it takes to clean up. Roadkill removal is currently handled by the Missouri Department of Transportation, but a decrease in funds and employees has made it difficult for the department to keep up. Democratic Representative Paula Brown of Hazelwood is sponsoring a bill that would shift roadkill removal costs and burial sites to the Department of Conservation.
MoDot Short 1000 employees
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several openings available for those who can drive a dump truck. Area Engineer Danny Roeger tells Regional Radio News there is a particular need for seasonal employees right now…. My Ozarks Online · Pb01272303roeger. Roeger said during the times when they have...
Missouri Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Baily has joined 19 other states’ attorneys general in suing the Biden Administration over a new immigration program. Marshall Griffin has details:. (Courtesy of Missouri Net)
