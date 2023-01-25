Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
ffnews.com
Milo Launches Crypto Loans
Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, today announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case by case basis.
TechCrunch
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in five days
In less than a week, Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will receive their monthly payments worth $914. The money from this SSI payment, which will be sent to recipients in five days, will allow people to afford basic everyday items and goods such as food and shelter. These payments from the Social Security Administration are intended to help elderly, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own, according to the SSA.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
ffnews.com
£123 Million in Open Banking Payments Made via the HMRC App
Ecospend, the UK’s leading Open Banking payment provider, today announces that more than 94,000 customers have used its ‘Pay-by-Bank’ technology to make £123 million in Self-Assessment payments via the HMRC app since February 2022. Ecospend’s partnership with HMRC marked the first time that an Open Banking payment method had been embedded within a government department’s system.
ffnews.com
Travel Companies Urged to Invest in Payments to Make the Most of Travel Boom
Travel companies are being urged to invest more in their payments and booking experiences to avoid losing out on the January holiday booking boom, as new data released today by open banking platform TrueLayer reveals the huge range of issues that holidaymakers face when booking travel. After several difficult years...
ffnews.com
Business-Focused Insurtech Coverdash Announces Launch After Oversubscribed Seed Round
Coverdash, a fully-digital business insurance startup providing simplified insurance solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes, is pleased to announce the company’s official launch and the closing of an oversubscribed seed funding round. Based in New York City, Coverdash simplifies the process of buying and managing business insurance...
ffnews.com
Tempo France and Armenotech now strategic partners pioneering new Stellar blockchain projects in global payment market
Tempo France and Armenotech now strategic partners pioneering new Stellar blockchain projects in global payment market. EU-based payment and remittances company Tempo France and Cypriot international fintech company Armenotech have created an alliance to jointly step up their activities in the international payment market and stimulate more intensive integration of Stellar blockchain in the global sector.
ffnews.com
Valid8 Financial Debuts Verified Financial Intelligence
Valid8 Financial, a global leader in Forensic Accounting software, today announced the availability of a new category of enterprise software for CPAs and attorneys — Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI). As a SOC2-certified, professional-grade verification solution, the Valid8™ VFI platform dramatically improves the speed and quality of procedures associated with rendering professional opinions.
ffnews.com
Invoice Finance Provider Accelerated Payments hits €1 Billion funding milestone
Business funding provider Accelerated Payments today announced it has advanced in excess of €1 billion worth of invoice financing on its fifth anniversary. The milestone comes as the fast growing fintech doubles its work force and extends its global reach, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4m in All-in-one Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4m in Caura, an award-winning all–in–one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments. It serves the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles. Forgetting to pay the ever-growing list of charges and payments is costing drivers billions of pounds1 in unnecessary fines every year.
ffnews.com
Turkish Consumer Finance Company Quick Finans Selects Provenir AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform
Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, announced today that Quick Finans, a consumer finance company located in Turkey, has selected Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform to quickly approve and onboard new customers. Quick Finans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quick Insurance, which is...
ffnews.com
Cross-border B2B Payments to Surpass $40 Trillion Globally by 2024, as Marketplace eCommerce Models Surge
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global spend on B2B cross-border payments will exceed $40 trillion by the end of 2024; increasing from $37 trillion in 2022. This growth of $3 trillion (9%) will be driven by the rising popularity of eCommerce marketplaces, where eCommerce merchants are based in international locations; selling goods internationally via locally based eCommerce services.
